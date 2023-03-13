Atalaya Mining Plc Announces Voluntary Delisting From The Toronto Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atalaya Mining Plc (“Atalaya” or the “Company”) (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM) has applied for a voluntary delisting of its ordinary shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Further to the Company’s press release dated February 20, 2023, the de-listing did not occur on March 7, 2023. Instead, the Company is now aiming for the de-listing to be effective as of the closing of trading on March 20, 2023. Ordinary shares in the Company will continue to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "ATYM".



Shareholder approval is not required for the delisting because the Company’s shares trade on AIM, which is an acceptable alternative market in accordance with Section 720(b) of the TSX Company Manual.

Additional Information for Shareholders on the Canadian Register

Following the delisting from the TSX, Canadian shareholders wishing to trade their shares on AIM will require that such shares are made eligible to be transferred and settled though CREST, the United Kingdom (“UK”) based share transfer and settlement system. Shares cannot be transferred and settled through CREST until a shareholder's CDS Participant broker or the shareholder, if the shares are held in certificated form, as applicable, validly instructs Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") to arrange for the shares to be held by a CREST participant broker. This can be done by completing a 'Register Removal Request – Canada to United Kingdom' form, with valid CREST participant account details, and submitting such form to Computershare via email at globaltransactionteam@computershare.com.

For any questions on this process please contact Computershare's global transaction unit by phone at +1 (877) 624-5999. The Company intends to maintain CDS eligibility for its shares until 7 April, 2023 in order to allow Canadian shareholders time to complete the process contemplated above.

The Company encourages shareholders holding shares in Canadian brokerage accounts to contact their brokers to confirm how they may hold and trade in Atalaya’s shares either through the holding of a certificated share or UK depositary interests.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson + 44 20 3757 6882 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com