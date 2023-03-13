ADB begins training for NSO’s Economics Unit

A team from the Asian Development Bank, ADB, has convened a two-week workshop for the Economics Unit within the National Statistics Office, NSO starting Monday 13 March 2023.

This is the second phase of the training which focuses on Strengthening Economic Statistics for Measuring Progress towards Sustainable Development Goals. The first phase of the training was conducted last year by zoom.

The objectives of the workshop is to utilize all available and accessible survey, administrative, and innovative data and employ advanced statistical and econometric methods to produce the principal components of a System of National Accounts by the developing member countries including supporting the production of detailed supply-use tables and progressing work toward input-output tables.

The Government Statistician Douglas Kimi welcomed the ADB team to the NSO. “We are happy to be the recipient of this program. I am sure our officers will be committed to getting the most that they can out from you. “We appreciate your presence with us here for this workshop.”

ADB’s Senior Statistician and Project Officer Mahinthan Joseph Mariasingham responded that the NSO team looks quite capable of succeeding in the program.

“Our job is to give you all the necessary information you need. We have completed the 1st phase, so based on the success of the first phase, the second phase should be a success as well.

He assured the group that ADB will continue to provide training for NSO after they return to the ADB Headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

“We will of course provide training outside of the country. Our commitment is long-term and it could also include equipment and facilities.”

The outputs expected from the program include;

– detailed supply-use tables of the System of National Accounts produced annually by the developing member countries.

– consistency of Balance Of Payment statistics with national accounts.

– functional statistical business registers established in developing member countries.

– developing member countries utilize big data for statistical compilation.

– data dissemination and knowledge sharing.

ENDS///