Starting tomorrow (14 March), people who have visited or resided in Hong Kong but without travel/residence history to Taiwan region or foreign countries will not be restricted to special manual inspection channels when leaving Macao for Mainland China

MACAU, March 13 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces adjustment to quarantine requirements starting midnight tomorrow (14 March) for individuals with Hong Kong travel/residence history to leave Macao for Mainland China. Details are as follows:

1. For those who have travelled to or resided in Hong Kong SAR but not Taiwan region or foreign countries

With effect from 00:00 tomorrow (14 March), the requirement for the said individuals to take the special manual inspection channels to leave Macao for Mainland China will be lifted. According to the new measures, people who have entered Macao from the Hong Kong SAR without a travel/residence history to Taiwan region or foreign countries within the past 7 days may, within the 7 days from the day after their date of entry, depart from Macao in the ordinary manner (i.e. ordinary manual inspection channels, self-service clearance channels or vehicle channels) without having to present a Macao Health Code or negative nucleic acid test report, regardless of whether they are leaving for Mainland China.

2. For those who are aged above 3 and have travelled to or resided in Taiwan region or foreign countries, the quarantine requirements remain unchanged

It is still required to go through the special manual inspection channels and it is not allowed to take the vehicle channels (except for the driver) when leaving Macao via the Zhuhai-Macao ports, Macau International Airport or ferry terminals for the first time within 7 days from the day after their date of arrival in Macao or Hong Kong SAR. The individuals concerned may leave Macao only after presenting the respective proof below as applicable under different circumstances:

(1) Must present their boarding pass or ferry ticket if leaving for the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region or abroad via the Macau International Airport or ferry terminals;

(2) Must present proof of negative nucleic acid test on a sample taken within 48 hours if leaving for Mainland China via any port of Macao.