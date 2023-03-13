Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2028 | Novartis AG, Cardiorentis AG

Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market

Congestive heart failure is type of heart failure which requires timely medical attention.

Acute heart failure (AHF) is a progressive condition, in which, the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood through the heart to meet body’ optimal blood and oxygen level. Congestive heart failure is type of heart failure which requires timely medical attention. Moreover, distinguish between acute and chronic heart failure is important from a clinical standpoint, on which further medication depends. For this, N terminal proB-type natriuretic peptide levels are used for distinguishing acute versus chronic left ventricular dysfunction. An elevated levels of natriuretic peptide were present in patients with acute heart failure compared to those with chronic heart failure patient.

Novartis AG, Cardiorentis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Cytokinetics, Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Pfizer Inc., among others.

Right-sided Heart Failure

Left-sided Heart Failure

Systolic Failure

Diastolic Failure

Congestive Heart Failure



Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Captopril (Capoten)

Enalapril (Vasotec)

Fosinopril (Monopril)

Lisinopril (Prinivil, Zestril)

Perindopril (Aceon)

Quinapril (Accupril)

Ramipril (Altace)

Others

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

Candesartan (Atacand)

Losartan (Cozaar)

Valsartan (Diovan)

Angiotensin-Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitors (ARNIs)

Sacubitril/valsartan

If Channel Blocker

Ivabradine (Corlanor)

Beta Blockers

Bisoprolol (Zebeta)

Metoprolol Succinate (Toprol XL)

Carvedilol (Coreg)

Others

Aldosterone Antagonists

Spironolactone (Aldactone)

Eplerenone (Inspra)

Diuretics

Furosemide (Lasix)

Bumetanide (Bumex)

Torsemide (Demadex)

Chlorothiazide (Diuril)

Amiloride (Midamor Chlorthalidone (Hygroton)

Hydrochlorothiazide or HCTZ (Esidrix, Hydrodiuril)

Others

Anticoagulants (Blood Thinners)

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs (Statins)

Digoxin

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

