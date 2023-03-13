DNA Sequencing Market Size Projected to Hit $25,470 Million by 2025 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis (Updated PDF)

DNA Sequencing Market 2030

DNA sequencing market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $25,470 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DNA sequencing market refers to the global market for instruments, consumables, and services used in DNA sequencing, a process that determines the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Illumina, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other prominent players in the value chain (but not included in the report) include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

The market can be segmented based on several factors, including:

Technology: The market can be segmented by the technology used in DNA sequencing, such as Sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and third-generation sequencing (TGS). NGS is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share, due to its high-throughput capabilities and decreasing cost.

Product: The market can be segmented by the type of product, such as instruments, consumables, and services. Consumables, such as reagents and sequencing kits, are expected to be the largest segment due to their recurring use and need for replacement.

End-User: The market can be segmented by the type of end-user, such as academic research institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and others. Academic research institutions are the largest end-user segment due to the increasing demand for DNA sequencing in genomics research.

Application: The market can be segmented by application, such as genomics, oncology, reproductive health, infectious diseases, and others. Genomics is the largest application segment due to its wide range of applications in research and clinical settings.

Geography: The market can be segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest segment due to the presence of major players and increasing demand for precision medicine and personalized genomics.

Workflow: The market can also be segmented by the workflow of DNA sequencing, such as library preparation, sequencing, data analysis, and others.

The DNA sequencing market is a global market and can be segmented into various regions. The major regions include:

North America: The largest market for DNA sequencing is North America, which includes the United States and Canada. The region has a well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, a high prevalence of genetic disorders, and increasing demand for personalized medicine, driving the market growth.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for DNA sequencing, including countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of genetic diseases, driving the demand for DNA sequencing.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for DNA sequencing, including countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The region has a large population base, increasing government funding for genomics research, and growing demand for precision medicine, driving the market growth.

Latin America: The Latin American market for DNA sequencing includes countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The region has a growing biotechnology industry and increasing government initiatives for genomics research, driving the market growth.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa market for DNA sequencing include countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The region has a growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing government initiatives for genomics research, driving the market growth.

