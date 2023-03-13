Ependymoma Market research scope: In-depth Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2032 - By PMI
Ependymoma Market - By PMI
Ependymoma Market, By Diseases Types , By Treatment Types , By Application, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Although ependymoma may be a rare form of brain cancer, it is no less devastating for the individuals and families affected by it”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EPENDYMOMA MARKET 2032 Industry Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Ependymoma Market by Prophecy Market Insights. The Ependymoma Market is supposed to demonstrate a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2022-2032. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been given in this report. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report.
— Prophecy Market Insights
Key Highlights:
• In April 2021, FDA granted a rare pediatric disease designation to the novel p-STAT3 inhibitor WP1066 for the treatment of patients with the rare brain and spinal cord malignancy, ependymona.
• In December 2020, Fortress Biotech announced that a Phase 1 single-center, two-arm clinical trial was initiated to establish the safety and feasibility of administering MB-101 to patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors (e.g., glioblastoma, ependymoma or medulloblastoma).
• In November 2019, STI Pharma, LLC announced the US launch of Carmustine for injection, USP 1 Kit (100 mg per Vial & Diluent), a generic version of AVET’s received the FDA approval, indicated as a palliative therapy as a single agent or in established combination therapy.
Scope of the Report:
Analyst View:
Increasing incidence of ependymona, in the population, resulting in activation of research and development to develop drugs, therapies or combination of injection to cure ependymona is the major growth factor of the market. Further, there are about 78 studies in clinical trials for Ependymona in Phase 2, 3 and 4. Phase 3 & 4 currently year 2021 have 4 ongoing studies on ependymona out of which 3 of the studies are completed. This exponential pipeline supports the growth of ependymona over the forecast.
Market Segmentation of Ependymoma Market:
• By Diseases Types (Myxopapillary Ependymomas, Subependymomas, Classic Ependymomas, and Anaplastic Ependymomas)
• By Treatment Types (Radiotherapy, Surgery, Chemotherapy, Steroids, and Anticonvulsants)
• By Application (Children and Adults)
The Ependymoma Market is segmented by geography into:
North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• U.K.
• Italy
• Germany
• Russia
• France
• Spain
• The Netherlands
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
• India
• Japan
• China
• South Korea
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Singapore
• Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
• Colombia
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• A.E.
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Top Key players operating in the Ependymoma Market?
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Astellas US Holding, Inc.
• DNAtrix, Inc.
• Advantagene, Inc.
• Burzynski Research Institute, Inc.
• Direct Therapeutics, Inc.
• Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
• Amgen, Inc.
• Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation
• NewLink Genetics Corporation
