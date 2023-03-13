Infinedi Backed BWG Strategy Acquires OTR Global

Infinedi Partners, LP ("Infinedi"), a private equity firm focused on founder-owned businesses, announced today that its portfolio company BWG Strategy, LLC ("BWG") completed the acquisition of OTR Global ("OTR").

Jay Hegenbart, Founder of Infinedi, commented, "Our investment in BWG serves as an expressive case study of our strategy focused on being the first PE partner in a founder-owned business and shepherding the path to achievement of full potential. This acquisition greatly expands the scale and capabilities of BWG's attractive subscription information services platform."

"The OTR partnership increases BWG's product breadth and global reach, positioning BWG as an end-to-end partner to investors and corporations in their primary research journey," said Anil Prahlad, CEO of BWG. He continued, "We are excited to add the OTR employee base to our global team, which significantly enhances our capabilities and helps shape our future growth."

"BWG and OTR have unique methods to develop proprietary insights about the companies and industry sectors that investment management clients care about. We have consistently heard from both client bases that those insights are successfully leveraged in the mosaic development process to drive investment alpha. The BWG-OTR combination will provide the combined organization with additional resources to accelerate product and content development for the benefit of their clients," added Carter Harned, Partner at Infinedi.

Dan Conlon from Infinedi also worked on the investment. No bankers were involved in this transaction.

About Infinedi Partners

Infinedi is a private equity firm focused on innovative partnerships with founder-owned businesses and financial entrepreneurs. Based in New York, the firm was founded in March 2018 by Jay Hegenbart. Unlike many traditional private equity firms, Infinedi focuses exclusively on situations where it is the first private equity investor. Additional elements of the strategy include using less financial leverage and having investment durations longer than is typical.

The firm's approach is solution-based, working with business owners to create tailor-made private equity investments oriented to maximize effectiveness for all stakeholders. Infinedi's investments are typically control investments with large founder re-investment. Its investors include a diverse group of prominent institutional investors. Many of these organizations have known the principals for decades and have benefitted from their successful track record of investing. Infinedi is actively seeking new investment opportunities.

Visit infinedi.com for more information.

About BWG

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey, BWG has fundamentally changed the way investment managers and corporations access real-time information to enhance business performance through its unlimited subscription-based content and data architecture. BWG provides much needed transparency by creating access to real-time information and data on sector, company and technology trends. BWG serves more than 100,000 professionals across the world's leading corporations and investment management firms, including mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity firms and private credit funds, through its Research Forum, Corporate Intelligence Forum, Research Synopses, Insight Report and Due Diligence Report products.

Visit www.bwgstrategy.com for more information.

About OTR

OTR Global is a leading platform for primary research and one of the largest channel research firms servicing the institutional investment community. Founded in 1995, OTR Global uses the investigative interview-based methodology it pioneered to look for key market signals, find inflection points and uncover unique investable ideas. OTR research staff conducts over 12,000 live, in-depth interviews annually with industry customers, suppliers, vendors, distributors and executives in more than 25 countries and has set the industry standard as the premier provider of industry intelligence while having a world-class compliance structure. OTR's content is consumed through an unlimited license subscription to its database of thousands of written reports.

Visit www.otrglobal.com for more information.

