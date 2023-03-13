Nexus FrontierTech's Intelligent Document Processing Now Available on Temenos Exchange

Nexus' integration with Temenos automates high value workflows to further accelerate technological adoption for the financial industry

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus FrontierTech, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions today announced their Financial Services Extraction (FSX) services are available on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

Nexus FrontierTech's FSX solution offers over 50 proprietary AI modules that instantly enables advanced processing for a variety of document types, such as financial statements, bank statements, identification documents, and more, with tailored customisations available according to client needs. Businesses benefit from seamless integration of unstructured data into company-wide systems, vastly improving their operational efficiency and staff productivity. With Temenos, deploying FSX becomes an even faster and easier process.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Nexus FrontierTech can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide."

"Nexus FrontierTech's availability on Temenos Exchange addresses the urgent need for simpler and swifter AI deployment so companies can benefit from operational automation quickly. With our focus on innovation for traditional financial organisations, clients without tech specialisations eliminate the risk of falling behind pure Fintech competitors," said Danny Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Nexus FrontierTech.

"Nexus' participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help our clients achieve their business goals."

ABOUT NEXUS FRONTIERTECH

Accelerating Enterprise Decision-Making

Nexus FrontierTech accelerates decision-making processes by enabling modular automation solutions on our proprietary AI engine. We bring visibility, traceability and usability to enterprise data in real-time, empowering the financial services industry to efficiently develop structured processes for compliance, risk management, and innovation purposes.

Since 2015, Nexus has successfully partnered with financial, governmental and other organisations to streamline operations and optimise performance. With a global team of more than 100 AI researchers, analysts and business leaders, Nexus has developed three key financial data processing products, targeting workflows in ESG analysis, financial modelling, and risk management.

Nexus envisages a digital world transformation that maximises human potential and sustainable value creation.

