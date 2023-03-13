Skillz Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call Date Revised

Skillz Inc. SKLZ ("Skillz"), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide today announced that it will be reporting fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023 versus the previously announced date of 4:30 PM ET on March 14, 2023.

Skillz will post an earnings release discussing its fourth quarter and full year results on its investor relations website at investors.skillz.com. A live overview of the quarter as well as a question and answer (Q&A) conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

The Q&A conference call can be accessed by registering online for the Skillz Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will also be available at investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website. An audio replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through Thursday, April 6, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1 (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (international) and entering the passcode 140788.

