Kymeta Ships First Flat Panel Antennas for OneWeb's LEO Network, Marking Major Milestone in Partnership

Kymeta's Hawk u8 OneWeb LEO Terminal is now commercially available.

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), a world leading flat panel satellite terminal company, today announced at SATELLITE 2023 that they completed the first shipment of its electronically steered Hawk™ u8 OneWeb LEO terminal, through its partnership with OneWeb (www.oneweb.net), the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company. Kymeta is the first to commercially deliver electronically steered user terminals for OneWeb's LEO network. Kymeta is continuing to ramp its production to meet the overwhelming pent-up demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005055/en/

With the vast unmet demands for ubiquitous broadband and growth in portable and mobile communications requirements across major industries globally, Kymeta and OneWeb's partnership aims to fill these needs. Kymeta user terminals are available for fixed applications and will soon be available for communications on the move for land and sea. Today's commercial milestone marks the beginning of new solutions and opportunities to better serve the needs of customers around the world.

"The satellite industry is entering an exciting new era, as every major industry from agriculture to defense can increasingly tap mobile broadband as an efficient and effective means to transform their operations," said Walter Berger, President and Co-CEO, Kymeta. "The race to capitalize on the opportunity will be won by a group relay, not a single-company sprint. Partnerships such as our ongoing collaboration with OneWeb, along with Kymeta's investments and innovation, will accelerate new applications to connect industries on Earth to capacity in space."

Speaking about the new milestone with Kymeta, OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson added "We know there is palpable demand for flat panel, small, lightweight, easy to use, low power terminals. Kymeta's u8 terminal gives our customers an exciting new choice of terminal for reliable, efficient connectivity to our LEO network."

Widely adopted by military, government and enterprise customers, Kymeta offers the world's only high-bandwidth, low-power, fully integrated family of high throughput mobile terminals. OneWeb's LEO satellite network will give Kymeta customers access to high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity while on the move or while stationary, anywhere in the world.

Following this announcement, Kymeta and OneWeb will demonstrate the solution across remote locations in the UK and via a roadshow in Canada – for more information, direct inquiries to Kymeta's contacts, listed below.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the leader in unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Kymeta's satellite connectivity solutions offer unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions, in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for low-power, low-cost and high-throughput communication systems that have no moving parts. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G.

Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005055/en/