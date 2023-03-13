GigaOm Recognizes Check Point Software as a Leader in Innovation in its Application and API Security Report

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced GigaOm's recognition as a Leader in its Application and API Security Radar Report. As a new entrant in the report, GigaOm applauds Check Point's ability to use machine learning (ML) to protect cloud applications and critical assets from zero-day attacks like log4j.



"We are proud to be recognized as a security leader in a crowded market," said Oded Gonda, VP Technology & Innovation at Check Point Software Technologies. "We are constantly innovating to ensure that our customers have the best, prevention-first cloud security solutions. GigaOm's leadership recognition validates our strategy which is using Machine Learning to pre-emptively protect our customers against attacks."

GigaOm's report offers an in-depth overview of vendors in the application and API security space, rating the solutions based on how and where they protect applications. According to GigaOm, Check Point's strength lies in its expansive cloud security offering that merges existing security tooling with newer AI/ML functionalities which exceed the capabilities used in traditional solutions.

In today's hyperconnected world, enterprise applications are readily available and connected to the cloud, putting sensitive information and critical services at risk for potential security breaches. The need for a comprehensive security web application and API solution has never been greater as the rate of global cyberattacks have risen by 38% in 2022.

GigaOm analyst Don MacVittie states, "as application architectures became more complex, the sophistication and volume of attacks increase as well. Check Point's preemptive protection approach against cyber-attacks is critical in reducing these attacks and their solution meets most customers' security needs, regardless of their architecture." MacVittie also emphasizes that, "Check Point's additive approach of layering new and keeping the old is a differentiator as enterprises aren't suddenly hotbeds of AI activity and need the older tools while we move into a more automated AI/ML world. Check Point does both well."



Check Point CloudGuard AppSec is part of Check Point's Infinity Platform, which provides precise prevention on the most sophisticated attacks, without generating false positives. Customer web applications remain safe as the security auto-updates without the need for human intervention. As mentioned in GigaOm's report, the solution is also uniquely available as an open-source project called open-appsec. GigaOm has also acknowledged Check Point's leadership in its recent Radar Report for Cloud Security Posture Management and Radar for Next Generation Firewall.

To view a copy of the GigaOm Radar for Application and API Security visit: https://pages.checkpoint.com/gigaom-appsec-checkpoint-leader.html

For more information on CloudGuard for Application Security visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/appsec

