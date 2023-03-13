Submit Release
RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 16th

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. RDNT, a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1599087&tp_key=807637d023&tp_special=8

and www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet'' menu section and "News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.


About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928


