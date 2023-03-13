Lynx Air Adds Fredericton to its Network

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) today announced the addition of Fredericton to its network from June 12, 2023, offering affordable links between New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta.



Canada's new ultra-affordable airline will offer 3 services a week between New Brunswick's most central airport, Fredericton International Airport (YFC) and both Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Toronto Pearson International (YYZ). The Fredericton - Calgary service will operate as a "through flight" via Toronto Pearson, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

The Fredericton announcement represents a further expansion of the Calgary-based airline's footprint in Eastern Canada and follows the addition of Montreal to Lynx's network just last week. Lynx plans to grow its fleet from 6 to 9 aircraft over the next 3 months in anticipation of a busy summer in Canada.

Tickets go on sale today, and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $79* one way Toronto to/from Fredericton and $199* one way Fredericton to/from Calgary, including taxes and fees. To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on both Fredericton routes. The sale will run from March 13, 2023, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on March 14, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: FREDERICTON. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

"We are excited to be adding Fredericton to our rapidly expanding network." said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "We know that there are strong connections between the communities of New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta and we are proud to offer ultra-affordable links to connect them. Our strategy is to fly to destinations where airfares are high, and low cost options are limited, and Fredericton and New Brunswick are a perfect example of this. By offering ultra-affordable fares, we aim to inspire more Canadians to travel to see their favourite people and places."

"Our region has close ties to Alberta, Calgary and beyond, and this new flight is one our travellers have been asking for," says Fredericton International Airport Authority (FIAA) President and CEO Johanne Gallant. "We're delighted to welcome Lynx to the brand new terminal at YFC."

"This is another great announcement for Fredericton travellers and those visiting from further West. This new capacity benefits us and opens up new tourism markets for the Fredericton Capital Region," says David Seabrook, Director of Tourism for the Fredericton Capital Region.

"This newest route connecting Calgary to Fredericton provides Albertans greater access to Canada's East Coast and gives travellers the opportunity to explore all it has to offer at an affordable price," says Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations & Infrastructure for The Calgary Airport Authority. "We're thrilled to work with Lynx to enable more connections and more ways to travel to the destinations Canadians want to explore."

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx's carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada's most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.

Media contact:

Rose Bolton

Director, PR and Communications

Rose.bolton@lynxair.com

403-648-2800 ext. 2110

FlyLynx.com

About Fredericton International Airport

With a brand-new terminal building and a track record as the fastest-growing airport in the Maritimes over the past decade, the Fredericton International Airport (YFC) is ready to reconnect New Brunswickers with the world. Serving central and Western New Brunswick, including the capital city, Fredericton, YFC offers flights to Canadian hubs and sun destinations and is home to over 20 companies employing more than 300 New Brunswickers.

For more information or interviews:

Fredericton International Airport Authority

Kate O'Rourke

Manager of Public Relations and Marketing

orourkek@yfcfredericton.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a308094e-491e-40ca-a1f4-f908f21e7e6f