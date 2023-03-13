DnaNudge Forges Strategic Partnership With Mylab Discovery Solutions to Deliver Next-Generation Point-of-Decision Diagnostics for Diabetic Foot Infections

MoU signed to develop advanced diagnostic solutions for health conditions including diabetic foot infections – reducing risk of complications and AMR

DnaNudge, the UK-based pioneer of lab-free consumer genetics testing and medical diagnostics solutions, today announces a strategic partnership with India's leading biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions to develop next-generation molecular diagnostics for diabetic foot infections and other key health conditions. The first delivery from this landmark partnership is an innovative diabetic foot ulcer detection kit to help clinicians rapidly identify bacteria involved in infections and optimally treat patients at the point of decision – reducing the risks of acute complications, limb amputation and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Imperial College London spin-out DnaNudge and Mylab marked the agreement with a formal signing in the presence of Dr. Thaksin Shinawatra, Former Prime Minister of Thailand and Yingluck Shinawatra, Former Prime Minister of Thailand.

The diabetic foot ulcer detection kit – one of the world's first point-of-decision molecular technology solutions – is expected to be available in India in Q2 2023. India has a diabetic population of 80 million, and almost 25 per cent of these patients are at risk of developing an infected foot ulcer – one of the most common complications of diabetes mellitus – leading to frequent hospitalisation and in some cases, lower limb amputation. Studies have shown that many of the bacteria in foot ulcers are resistant to commonly used antibiotics. The complete identification of bacteria present in wounds is difficult with traditional culture methods, which are not able to fully reveal the presence of bacterial diversity.

DnaNudge's new multiplex tests will enable health teams to quickly identify the specific microbiological organisms responsible for each foot infection, providing antimicrobial resistance results in just over an hour. This innovation will enable clinicians to optimally treat patients with the most appropriate antibiotics, reducing the risk of AMR, which now represents a major threat to global public health. The first ever comprehensive analysis of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance has estimated that resistance itself caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019 – more deaths than either HIV/AIDS or malaria – and that antimicrobial-resistant infections played a role in 4.95 million deaths (Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis, published in The Lancet, January 2022).

Under the terms of the partnership DnaNudge and Mylab will work together to develop innovative new multiplex tests for other targeted conditions, harnessing DnaNudge's lab-free testing platform technology. DnaNudge's technology was instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 in the UK, as one of the first truly out-of-lab PCR tests. DnaNudge's portable NudgeBox analyser and highly multiplexed DnaCartridge test cartridges deliver highly accurate results in around just an hour – without the need for a laboratory.

Commenting on the MoU, MD of Mylab Discovery Solutions Hasmukh Rawal said: "This partnership marks another milestone in our journey towards making cutting-edge molecular diagnostics available in the world. Together, with DnaNudge's deep expertise in point-of-care genetics testing technology, we will be able to present precise and high-quality diagnostic solutions within the reach of every person across the world."

He added: "Diabetes Mellitus is known to have many complications and one of the most distressing is diabetic foot ulcer which affects 25 per cent of people with diabetes. It puts enormous financial burden on the patient and the health care services, even though it is preventable. The diabetic foot ulcer detection kit promises to improve foot ulcer diagnosis and identify appropriate treatment approaches that will promote the curing in a timely manner."

Commenting on the collaboration, Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS FREng FMedSci, co-founder of DnaNudge and founder of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Imperial College London said: "This collaboration to deliver one of the world's first point-of-decision technologies is a stand-out example of how India and the UK are working closely together to create transformative breakthroughs in medical technology. DnaNudge and Mylab share a vision to deliver effective and collaborative solutions to global health challenges, and Mylab's proven excellence in R&D and delivery mirrors our ambition to deliver near-patient diagnostics that can significantly – and sustainably – improve people's lives everywhere."

Keeley Foley, Director of DnaNudge and Specialist Diabetic Foot Podiatrist PhD candidate added: "Together, leveraging India's first-class medical diagnostics capabilities, we aim to rapidly bring to the global market next-generation medical and consumer tests in the areas of most need – from antimicrobial resistance, diabetes and nutrition to many other serious public health challenges. DnaNudge's unique enabling technology delivers highly accurate multiplex testing capabilities, right at the point of clinical need, and where it can potentially create the most life-changing impacts for patients – saving lives and limbs."

According to the World Health Organisation, around 422 million people worldwide have diabetes and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. In India, the number of people with diabetes is expected to increase to 135 million by 2045.

About DnaNudge (http://www.dnanudge.com)

DnaNudge is the developer of the world's first services to use consumers' own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier choices while shopping. DnaNudge's services analyse and map users' genetic profile to key nutrition-related health traits – including obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol – plus skin health-related conditions, enabling customers to be guided by their DNA towards healthier, more personalised product choices as they scan and shop. DnaNudge's innovations have been developed by world-renowned biomedical engineer Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS and published geneticist Dr Maria Karvela.

DnaNudge's ground-breaking DNA testing service created to address an epidemic – obesity and Type 2 diabetes – was successfully adapted for the fight against a pandemic, with the development of the rapid, lab-free CovidNudge RT-PCR test. DnaNudge's point-of-care diagnostic solutions can accurately detect COVID-19 and other viruses in just over an hour, without the need for a laboratory, for use in healthcare settings around the world.

About Mylab Discovery Solutions (https://mylabdiscoverysolutions.com/)

Mylab Discovery Solutions is an Indian biotech firm focused on developing & commercializing Molecular, Serological, Immunology, Imaging, Biochemistry and Hematology testing solutions with focus on building Automated POC systems for applications in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedical research, Agri genomics, animal and food safety. For more information, please visit www.mylabglobal.com.

