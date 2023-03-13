ETHISPHERE RECOGNIZES FLEX AS ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

Flex is honored for its commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex FLEX has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies in the industrial manufacturing category.

"In today's world, ethics truly matters. Organizations that are trusted and act with business integrity elevate our industry standards and perform better in the long-term," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "As a global manufacturing company working across industries, the dedication of Flex to best-in-class practices and its focus on ethics has significant reach and provides real impact for its stakeholders. Congratulations to Flex for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

"Our vision at Flex is to be the most trusted global technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions partner to improve the world," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO at Flex. "This designation is a testament to our 170,000 employees, who remain dedicated to doing the right thing, always, and our values-driven culture, which is essential to earning and retaining stakeholder trust. Operating with integrity will continue to be a foundational element of our company culture and, ultimately, progressing toward our vision."

With this recognition, Flex joins an exclusive list of organizations that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to business integrity. In 2023, 135 organizations across 19 countries and 46 industries were recognized.

"Over the past few years, we've worked tremendously hard to take our ethics, compliance, and governance practices from good to great," said Andy Powell, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Flex. "We have done this through a data-driven, disciplined approach. For example, our Compliance Scorecard program shines a light on what we're doing well, but also where we have opportunities to improve. Measurement will continue to be the bedrock of our ethics and compliance program, and this honor affirms our progress as an organization."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

