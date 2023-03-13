Women In Trucking Association Announces 2023 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today its sixth annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today its sixth annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation. The editorial staff of WIT's Redefining the Road, WIT's official magazine, selected these individuals for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity.

"We were thoroughly impressed this year with the sheer number of nominations we received for highly qualified and outstanding women who have excelled in a male-populated industry," said Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road magazine. "We are pleased to take this opportunity to highlight the achievements of more than 80 incredibly talented and valuable women."

"Countless women in transportation are making significant strides in their careers while having a positive impact on their company's success," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. "As part of WIT's mission to recognize the achievements of individuals, for the past six years our official magazine Redefining the Road has used this recognition program to acknowledge the accomplishments of impressive female professionals who work in our industry."

Those recognized on the 2023 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include corporate management (23%), operations/safety (36%), human resources/talent management (8%), sales/marketing (20%) and engineering/product development (8%). Another 5% are professional drivers.

Individuals recognized as 2023 "Top Women to Watch in Transportation" are:

Lina Acosta , chief marketing officer, GLT Logistics

, chief marketing officer, GLT Logistics Marcela Barreiro , president & CEO, Daimler Truck Mexico

, president & CEO, Daimler Truck Mexico Candy Bass , professional driver, Transport Designs

, professional driver, Transport Designs Mingshu Bates , chief analytics officer, AFS Logistics

, chief analytics officer, AFS Logistics Genevieve Bekkerus , director of marketing, Kenworth Truck Co.

, director of marketing, Kenworth Truck Co. Soona Bernstein , partner program lead, Kodiak Robotics

, partner program lead, Kodiak Robotics Gina Billings , vice president, marketing & communications, Averitt Express

, vice president, marketing & communications, Averitt Express Christine Brown , associate vice president, technology delivery, Day & Ross

, associate vice president, technology delivery, Day & Ross Joanna Buttler , head of global autonomous technology, Daimler Truck AG

, head of global autonomous technology, Daimler Truck AG Desiree Caldwell , director of operations, people & culture, Elite HR Logistics, Inc.

, director of operations, people & culture, Elite HR Logistics, Inc. Mary Clarke , enterprise digital media manager, CDLLife

, enterprise digital media manager, CDLLife Jamie Creekmore , VP of Midwest region for CHESI, Clean Harbors

, VP of Midwest region for CHESI, Clean Harbors Endrea Davisson , professional driver, CFI

, professional driver, CFI Monique de Boer , reliability manager, Peterbilt Motors Company

, reliability manager, Peterbilt Motors Company Janice Delvecchio , senior vice president, human resources, PLM Fleet

, senior vice president, human resources, PLM Fleet Donna Deyo , vice president operations, PACCAR Winch

, vice president operations, PACCAR Winch Leanne Drummond , business development manager, CPC Logistics

, business development manager, CPC Logistics Vontyna Durham, president, Xcelente Trucking & Logistics

Jennifer Edwards , senior director of sales, The Evans Network Companies

, senior director of sales, The Evans Network Companies Nina Eiland , vice president of people, Alabama Motor Express

, vice president of people, Alabama Motor Express Angela Eliacostas , president & founder, AGT Global Logistics

, president & founder, AGT Global Logistics Sara Ellis , operations team leader, Fraley & Schilling

, operations team leader, Fraley & Schilling Madison Eschle , chief people officer, Andrews Logistics

, chief people officer, Andrews Logistics Elizabeth Gomez , marketing manager, Fleet Advantage

, marketing manager, Fleet Advantage Lisa Gonnerman , president of trucking, Bay & Bay Transportation

, president of trucking, Bay & Bay Transportation Amy Graves , senior driver manager, May Trucking Company

, senior driver manager, May Trucking Company Vicki Green , marketing & sales director – Global Connected Services, PACCAR

, marketing & sales director – Global Connected Services, PACCAR Teri Greenwood , chief underwriting officer, Northland Insurance

, chief underwriting officer, Northland Insurance Katie Griffin , director of fleet safety, Leonard's Express

, director of fleet safety, Leonard's Express Carrie Hall , director of client services, Inflection Poynt

, director of client services, Inflection Poynt Jessica Hart , VP, government services management, TRAFFIX

, VP, government services management, TRAFFIX Karen Hines , senior national sales director, Conversion Interactive Agency

, senior national sales director, Conversion Interactive Agency Jill Hostetter , vice president of product management, Zonar

, vice president of product management, Zonar Joanna Hutton , director of sales, Ryder System, Inc.

, director of sales, Ryder System, Inc. Stormie Janzen , vice president of safety & recruiting, Total Transportation of Mississippi

, vice president of safety & recruiting, Total Transportation of Jessica Jasso , director of customer experience, U.S. Xpress

, director of customer experience, U.S. Xpress Leslie Karr , group director, customer success, Ryder System, Inc.

, group director, customer success, Ryder System, Inc. Mary Kearney , director of business development, Tucker Freight Lines

, director of business development, Tucker Freight Lines Margaret Kennie , lead driver, Bob's Discount Furniture

, lead driver, Bob's Discount Furniture Samka Keranovic , vice president & COO, U.S. Truck Driver Training School

, vice president & COO, U.S. Truck Driver Training School Jessica Kim , head of marketing, Pitstop

, head of marketing, Pitstop Ashley Kordish , CEO, Ralph Moyle , Inc.

, CEO, , Inc. Amanda Kremer , senior program manager, Kenworth Truck Co.

, senior program manager, Kenworth Truck Co. Lauren Kwan , VP of marketing, Plus

, VP of marketing, Plus Candace Latnie , technical project manager, advanced driver assistance systems, Navistar

, technical project manager, advanced driver assistance systems, Navistar Lori Lederman , director of warranty, Peterbilt Motors Company

, director of warranty, Peterbilt Motors Company Angela Lentz , chief people officer, Daimler Truck North America

, chief people officer, Daimler Truck North America Alana Long , executive administration & HR, Candor Expedite

, executive administration & HR, Candor Expedite Tori Longan , senior director of sales, J.B. Hunt

, senior director of sales, J.B. Hunt Annie Lowery , director of financial planning & analytics, Saia LTL Freight

, director of financial planning & analytics, Saia LTL Freight Molly Mangan , SVP of sales, Echo Global Logistics

, SVP of sales, Echo Global Logistics Loan Mansy , EVP of CHESI sales & services, Clean Harbors

, EVP of CHESI sales & services, Clean Harbors Samantha McCracken , executive director commercial supply chain, Bridgestone Americas

, executive director commercial supply chain, Bridgestone Americas Elizabeth McMillan , district parts manager, Volvo Group North America

, district parts manager, Volvo Group North America Laura Mendoza , senior director of customer solutions, DAT Freight & Analytics

, senior director of customer solutions, DAT Freight & Analytics Lauren Meneau , director of customer service, R.E. Garrison

, director of customer service, R.E. Garrison Christiane Meyer , director of strategic accounts, Penske Logistics

, director of strategic accounts, Penske Logistics Lisa Mitchell , regional vice president, Western Territories, TransForce

, regional vice president, Western Territories, TransForce Claire Mules , president, Assurance Resources, Inc. (ARI)

, president, Assurance Resources, Inc. (ARI) Sarah Newman , president, BM2 Freight Services, Inc.

, president, BM2 Freight Services, Inc. Misti Olszewski , VP, enterprise safety, Covenant Logistics

, VP, enterprise safety, Covenant Logistics Lisa Owens , training manager, UPS

, training manager, UPS Virginia Palafox , district manager, Waste Connections

, district manager, Waste Connections Kelly Parish , director technologies, Yellow

, director technologies, Yellow Esther Parsons , road driver, Yellow

, road driver, Yellow Rachael Partridge , transportation safety and compliance analyst, Gordon Food Service

, transportation safety and compliance analyst, Gordon Food Service Priscilla Peters , vice president of marketing & training, Conversion Interactive Agency

, vice president of marketing & training, Conversion Interactive Agency Denise Plumb , feeder division manager, UPS

, feeder division manager, UPS Antonia Popova , director, customer accounts, RXO

, director, customer accounts, RXO Chelsey Reynolds , VP, finance, Envase Technologies

, VP, finance, Envase Technologies Kristin Ridley , marketing communications manager, Rihm Family Companies

, marketing communications manager, Rihm Family Companies Michele Rodgers , resident engineering manager, Peterbilt Motor Company

, resident engineering manager, Peterbilt Motor Company Ivelise Rodriguez , corporate accounts business development director, Yellow

, corporate accounts business development director, Yellow Angie Schneider , regional sales administration manager, Premier Truck Group

, regional sales administration manager, Premier Truck Group Sara Shah , director of recruiting & HR, Tri-National, Inc.

, director of recruiting & HR, Tri-National, Inc. Emily Soloby , founder & CEO, Juno Jones

, founder & CEO, Kate Speer , VP of marketing, engagement & investor relations, JLE Industries

, VP of marketing, engagement & investor relations, JLE Industries Marilyn Surber , transportation advisor, Tenstreet

, transportation advisor, Tenstreet Mardi Tagmeyer , senior manager of customer operations, Emerge

, senior manager of customer operations, Emerge Kimberly Torres , senior service center manager, XPO

, senior service center manager, XPO Erin Van Zeeland , chief commercial officer & group senior vice president/general manager, logistics, Schneider

, chief commercial officer & group senior vice president/general manager, logistics, Schneider Rose VanWey , director of van services, Atlantic Logistics

, director of van services, Atlantic Logistics Azra Walter , director of safety, Artur Express, Inc.

, director of safety, Artur Express, Inc. Brooke Weeks , senior manager II, fleet sustainability engineering, Walmart

, senior manager II, fleet sustainability engineering, Walmart Pam Wills-Ward , chief people & strategy officer, MW Logistics, LLC

, chief people & strategy officer, MW Logistics, LLC Sherryann Wilson , recruiter, Trimac Transportation

This year's recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine and online at womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17% of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, DAT Solutions, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

