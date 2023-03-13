TRX Gold Reports Q2 2023 Results Preview

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRX Gold Corporation TNX TRX (the "Company" or "TRX Gold") is pleased to announce preliminary Q2 2023 production of 5,636 ounces of gold, a new record for the Company and in line with previous production guidance of approximately 1,600 – 2,000 ounces of gold per month, as well as preliminary Q2 2023 sales of 5,504 ounces of gold.



The average market price for gold in Q2 2023 (December 2022 – February 2023) was approximately $1,853 per ounce.

Preliminary Q2 2023 gold production was higher than Q1 2023 reflecting the first full quarter of the 1,000+ tonne per day (tpd) processing plant operating at full design capacity following commercial production declaration in November 2022.

"Buckreef Gold's production profile has been solid in Q2 and continues to prove that this is a project that can be grown incrementally with the advantages of lowered risk, minimal capital costs, little to no shareholder dilution and immediate cash flows. As mentioned in our last press release, we are currently working on yet another expansion, and foresee more growth within the next 12 months," noted Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer of TRX Gold.

TRX Gold will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its second quarter 2023 production and sales when the Company reports its quarterly results in early April 2023.

About TRX Gold Corporation

TRX Gold is rapidly advancing the Buckreef Gold Project. Anchored by a Mineral Resource published in May 2020, the project currently hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11 g/t gold for 635,540 ounces of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow. The positive cash flow will be utilized for exploratory drilling with the goal of increasing the current gold Resource base and advancing the Sulphide Ore Project which represents 90% of current gold Resources. TRX Gold's actions are led by the highest ESG standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in Geita Region, Tanzania.

