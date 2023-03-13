L. Ron Hubbard’s E-Meter Gets a Makeover
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 112th birthday of the founder of the Church of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, and all of Hubbard’s and David Miscavige’s “accomplishments,” the pro audio division of the West Hollywood-based Theraphonics, Inc., has begun accepting preorders of its first product designed to the Eurorack Modular Synthesizer standard, the P-Meter.
History of the E-Meter
In the 1950s, Hubbard began using the E-meter as part of the scientology movement and practice. Scientology concepts associated with the E-meter and its use are regarded by the scientific and medical communities as pseudoscience, and the E-meter has never been subjected to clinical trials as a therapeutic tool.1 Yet, scientologists claim that in the hands of a trained operator, the meter can indicate whether a person has been relieved from the spiritual impediment of past experiences.2
Scientology followers paid up to $5,000 for the e-meter under the guise that they were going to be part of a religious therapeutic process.
Scientology Gone Wrong
The audio engineers of Theraphonics knew they could do better, so they invented the P-meter. As a company focused on improving lives through audio solutions, they are dedicated to the neurodiverse community–one that is more vulnerable to high-control groups like Scientologists. “Our community of users is highly susceptible to high control groups and religions such as Scientology. We stand by our company’s First Amendment Rights as confirmed by the Supreme Court in the Citizens United Decision. Anyone who has been abused by the Church of Scientology or wishes to leave the Sea Organization, regardless of legal status in the United States, should contact The Aftermath Foundation, which has resources to assist.” Founder, CTO of Theraphonics Joshua Armenta commented.
“Our P-meter works on the same scientific principle as a similar-sounding device within the Church of Scientology, albeit at a far lower price point and without the cheesy music videos, the billion year contract, or human tragedy.” said Armenta.
The New P-Meter
Theraphonics’ P-meter is a high quality, American-made audio hardware and software. While Theraphonics is excited about releasing the product to the market, they also built it to raise awareness about the horrific abuse those people go through. 20% of list price proceeds will go to Aftermath Foundation, http://theaftermathfoundation.org.
Starting Monday, March 12, the P-meter will be available on presale for $289 USD.
This will be the first of many pro audio products, and Theraphonics will profit share on all pro audio projects with charity.
Joshua Armenta
