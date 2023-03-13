Medical Bed Market is estimated to be US$ 17.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period - By PMI
Medical beds are not just a piece of furniture, but an essential component in the delivery of quality healthcare, providing comfort, safety, and support for patients and caregivers alike.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MEDICAL BED Market accounted for US$ 3.05 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.49 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. Hospital beds are designed for patients that offer hygiene and cleanliness as it is not properly maintained by household beds. Hospital beds have an adjustable height and provide various benefits as it delivers ease and comfort to patient while getting treatment. Hospital beds can be custom made for various patients based on the treatment. Along with patients, hospitals bed can provide convenience to care taker as they can maintain cleanliness and hygiene properly. Number of hospital beds is used to measure the capacity and amount of space of hospital facilities.
The report "Medical Bed Market, By Usage (Acute Care, Long Term Care, Psychiatric Care, and Maternity), By Application (Intensive Care and Non Intensive Stage), By Power (Electric Beds, Semi Electric Bed, and Manual Bed), By End-User (Hospital, Home care settings, and Elderly care facilities), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
• In 2021, Hyderabad techies launch AI tool to forecast number of hospital beds needed to tackle Covid.
• IN 2021, Mastercard and American India Foundation (AIF) launch first portable hospital in Jalna district Maharashtra.
Increasing prevalence of elderly population suffering from acute and chronic disease such as COPD, alzheimer’s, and diabetes is driving the growth of global medical bed market. For an instance, according to Diabetes UK organization, in the UK, around 15% of overall hospital beds has been occupied by the diabetic people. In addition, rising collaboration between private organization and government for infrastructure development is anticipated to further drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, market players are developing advance technology in hospital beds to provide safety and comfort to patients which in turn is expected to boost the growth of medical bed market. Moreover, increasing healthcare spending and demand for better healthcare facilities is expected to drive the sales of hospital beds globally. Additionally, growing demand for beds in private hospitals, increasing medical tourism, etc. are also some crucial factors propelling the growth of the global medical bed market. However, high cost incurred during manufacturing of hospital beds is a major factor restraining growth of the global medical bed market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Medical Bed Market accounted for US$ 3.05 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.49 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The global medical bed market is segmented into usage, application, power, end-user and region.
• By Usage, the Global Medical Bed Market is segmented into acute care, long term care, psychiatric care, and maternity.
• By Application, the Global Medical Bed Market is segmented into intensive care and non-intensive stage.
• By Power, the Global Medical Bed Market is segmented into electric beds, semi electric bed, and manual bed.
• By End-User, the Global Medical Bed Market is segmented into hospital, home care settings, and elderly care facilities.
• By region, the Global Medical Bed Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest market in terms of revenue due to high healthcare spending in the region as well as increasing chronic disease patient base in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
• Stryker Corporation
• Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.
• Getinge Group
• Invacare Corporation
• Medline Industries
• Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg
• Antano Group S.R.L
• Amico Corporation
• Midmark Corporation
• Linet Spol. S.R.O.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
