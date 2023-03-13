Everything Blockchain Broadens Global Reach with First International Patent for EB Control

Patent exemplifies company’s commitment to share innovation and advancements with the worldwide community

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Florida, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that it has been granted patent number CN

114175580 B, “Enhanced Secure Encryption and Decryption System,” by China’s Patent Office. EBI remains committed to delivering the international business community a zero trust data access and protection solution that ensures chain of custody across the life of the data.

"The granting of this foundational patent for EB Control represents another step in protecting our IP on a global scale as we continue expanding internationally,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “Each patent secured puts another stake in the ground as we ensure that the protection of data is accessible to all.”

EB Control is experiencing traction across international markets, including those in MENA, Europe and APAC.

“What makes EB Control such a game changer for businesses is that it automates the management of encryption keys at scale,” said Brandon Hart, Chief Technology Officer, EBI. “By generating unique keys that only exist at the time encryption takes place, the security protections that surround data are significantly elevated, without requiring the technical acumen of the data owner to be high.”

EBI is fully dedicated to providing our customers and partners the most innovative and powerful data protection solutions on the market.

For more information about EB Control, please click here. For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/.

About Vengar Technologies LLC

Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, geofencing, time-fencing and data rights management (DRM) technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https:/www.ebcontrol.io/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

