Coil Assisted Flow Diverters Market Predicted to Reach USD 465.85 Million by 2028

The Coil Assisted Flow Diverters Market delivers a comprehensive study of the industry including its dynamics, structure, Key players and demand drivers.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Coil Assisted Flow Diverters Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 465.85 million by 2028 from US$ 278.23 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021–2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of intracranial aneurysms and growing incidence of hypertension, smoking, alcoholism, and obesity. However, the high cost of neurosurgical devices restrains the growth of the market.

Based on application, the coil assisted flow diverters market is bifurcated into wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms and narrow neck bifurcation aneurysms. The wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms segment held a larger market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Neurointerventionalists are constantly developing new technologies to treat wide-necked aneurysms. The initial technique included the use of intraluminal devices, such as balloons and stents, for the embolization of an aneurysm. However, the introduction of flow-diverting devices created a paradigm shift for the endovascular treatment of wide-necked aneurysms. For instance, in March 2020, the research team of Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST) announced the development of an innovative intracranial flow diverter stent for the treatment of aneurysms of blood vessels of brain.

Top Companies Analysis-

Balt USA LLC

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Penumbra, Inc

Acandis GmbH

MicroVention Inc

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Cerus Endovascular

Application-Based Insights-

End User -Based Insights-

The coil assisted flow diverters market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

