Endodontic Devices Market Expected to Reach USD 2,430.1 Million by 2028

Global Endodontic Devices Market research report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers applications and healthcare technology.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Endodontic Devices Market to 2028– Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography. The global endodontic devices market is expected to reach USD 2,430.1 Mn in 2028 from US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2028. The market is likely to grow due to the advantages of the endodontic devices for the treatment of various wound, injuries, caused due to various factors. In addition, it is also used to treat cancers.

Endodontics refers to the branch of dentistry concerning dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of a tooth. Endodontic treatment, or root canal treatment, treats the soft pulp tissue inside the tooth. An endodontist is a dentist who specializes in saving teeth. There are a variety of equipment used to perform several functions by an endodontist that are critical to being able to properly diagnose and treat the clinical situation.

The major players operating in the endodontic devices market, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont Holding, Coltene Group, FKG Dentaire SA, Brasseler USA, MANI INC, and Nikinic Denta. among the others.

Global endodontic devices market was segmented by product and end user. On the basis of the products the market is segmented as instruments and endodontic consumables. Further the instruments is segmented as apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers, machine assisted obturation systems, handpieces and endodontic lasers. Likewise endodontic consumables are further segmented into access preparation, shaping and cleaning and obturation materials. Based on the product endodontic consumables segment held the largest share of the endodontic devices market. Based on the end user dental hospitals held largest share and is expected to retain its dominancy during the forecast period.

The report segments the global endodontic devices market as follows:

Global Endodontic Devices Market – By Product

Instruments

Apex Locators

Endodontic Motors

Endodontic Scalers

Machine Assisted Obturation Systems

Handpieces

Endodontic Lasers

Endodontic Consumables

Access Preparation

Burs

Drills

Shaping and Cleaning

Files & Shapers

Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants

Obturation Materials

Plastic

Metals

Cements & Pastes

MTA

Calcium Phosphates

Others

Global Endodontic Devices Market – By End User

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

