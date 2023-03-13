[PDF] Automotive PCB Market is Booming Worldwide: Forecast period 2023-2032- By PMI
Automotive PCB Market By Type, By Fuel Type, By Application, By Level of Autonomous Driving, By Region- Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2030
The Automotive PCB market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing use of electronics in vehicles, rising demand for advanced safety features.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prophecy market insights provides a broad analysis of an Automotive PCB market, including its size, growth potential, major players, and trends. It can include information on market segments, customer demographics, and competitive landscape. Market overviews are useful for businesses seeking to enter or expand within a particular market, as they provide valuable insights into market conditions and opportunities.
— Prophecy Market Insights
Automotive PCBs are circuit boards used in automotive electronics, from engine controls, anti-lock brake systems, and GPS, to rearview cameras and front lights. Rising automotive industry in Asia Pacific is expected to foster the Automotive PCB market. Further, rising adoption for electric vehicles and use of flex rigid PVB are prominent trends in the target market.
Furthermore, as per the research, the companies are increasing the automotive electronic content per vehicle significantly. Rising in use of advanced & comfort features in Vehicles is also expected to boost the growth of Automotive PCB Market. In addition, the European and North America government have implemented safety regulation on Anti-lock braking system (ABS) which also might spur the Automotive PCB market.
Key Highlights:
In November 2022, IBE Electronics Co., Ltd. has become a leading name in the global PCBA market and the company has recently established its position as a go-to step solutions provider adding to its long list of offerings.
In November 2022, Altium LLC licensed Keysight’s advanced electromagnetic simulation technology to produced power analysis solutions for Printed circuit boards designers.
Automotive PCB market Segmentation:
Automotive PCB Market, By Type:
• Double-Sided PCB
• Multi-Layer PCB
• Single-Sided PCB
Automotive PCB Market, By Fuel Type:
• BEV
• Hybrid
• ICE
Automotive PCB Market, By End User:
• Economic Light Duty Vehicles
• Luxury Light Duty Vehicles
• Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles
Automotive PCB Market, By Application:
• ADAS and Basic Safety
• Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting
• Infotainment Components
• Powertrain Components
Automotive PCB Market, By Level of Autonomous Driving:
• Autonomous Vehicles
• Conventional Vehicles
• Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
Top players in Automotive PCB market
• Nippon Mektron Ltd
• Unimicron Technology Corp
• Hannstar Board Cor
• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd
• Ibiden Co Ltd
• Tripod Technology Corp
• Chin Poon
• CMK Corp.
• KCE Electronics
• TTM Technology.
Regional analysis
North America
• U.S
• Canada
Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Spain
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• India
• China
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
