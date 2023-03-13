Full Sail University Announces Graduate Results for the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Over 85 Full Sail University alumni recognized on Oscar®-winning projects

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to share that over 85 graduates were credited on 9 Oscar®-winning projects at the 95th annual Academy Awards®. This year's ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 12, and aired live on ABC.

Full Sail University alumni are credited with films and projects that won across 18 different categories. Notable films included Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and many more.

For a look at the many Oscar®-winning categories Full Sail graduates have contributed to this year, please see below:

Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Visual Effects, Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Sound, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Music (Original Score), All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Makeup and Hairstyling, The Whale

Best International Feature Film, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Film Editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature Film, Navalny

Best Directing, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

and (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Costume Design, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Cinematography, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Pinocchio Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

(Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Actress in a Leading Role, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

(Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

(Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Actor in a Leading Role, Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

At the 95th annual Academy Awards® ceremony, over 120 Full Sail graduate were credited on 27 nominated projects across 20 categories. To learn more about Full Sail's graduate success and the university's Film & Television-centric degree program, click here.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 91,022+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

