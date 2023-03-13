Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,900 in the last 365 days.

Q Battery Metals Corp Increases Land Package at Pegalith Lithium Project Gatineau Region, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Metals" or the "Company) QMETBTKRF(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that they have added more claims to the PegaLith Project. The claims cover strong geological and mineralogical indicators for lithium potential. The mineral claims now cover a total of 1,409 hectares (Ha) with expansion of the original claim block by 300 Ha, and adding 473 Ha in 6 locations spread over the region. The claims are located within 25 kilometers north of Gatineau, Quebec.

The claims were originally staked to cover part of an extensive belt of granitic and gneissic rocks that host pegmatitic mineralogy. Additional claims were added to cover more of the geologic belt, while adding more historic mineral showings to the land package. The claims now cover or are in close proximity to 12 historic showings where small-scale mining was undertaken in the early 1900's to extract coarse-grained feldspar, quartz and mica as industrial minerals. Tonnages mined are reported as ranging from 90 to 15,000 tons of material. Several of the mines also extracted apatite, tourmaline, sphene and titanite. The geologic summary for these historic mines indicate that the main lithology is pegmatite or other intrusive rocks.

The historic Mine Leduc is located approximately six kilometres southwest of the northern block of PegaLith claims, and contains a lithium-bearing body (approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% Li2O) hosted in pegmatitic materials (GM62505, Geotech Exploration, 2006, not 43-101 compliant). The reader is cautioned that potential lithium resources that exist on properties outside of the PegaLith claims are not direct indicators of lithium mineralization on the PegaLith property.

Q Battery Metals geologic team are continuing to compile all available data for the PegaLith project in preparation for a 2023 Phase I exploration program. Work is expected to be underway by late April early May of 2023, starting with locating and sampling all historically known pegmatite bodies.

Table 1 - List of historic small scale mines - Pegalith Project (from Sigeom database)

DEPOSIT NAME

MINR1

MINR2

MINR3

UTME

UTMN

LITHOLOGY

MINE POLTIMORE-NE

FP Feldspar

QZ Quartz

MI Mica

445677

5067823

 A - PEGMATITE ; B - GRANITE ; C - PARAGNEISS;. FELDSPATH, QUARTZ, MICA, TOURMALINEpegmatite

MINE DU LAC MCLEOD

FP Feldspar

MI Mica

QZ Quartz

447402

5068323

 A - PEGMATITE ; B- GNEISS

MINE OLD SKEAD

FP Feldspar

MI Mica

QZ Quartz

447277

5066973

 A - PEGMATITE ; B - PARAGNEISS

MINE EVANS LOU

FP Feldspar

QZ Quartz

445127

5067543

 A - PEGMATITE ; B - MONZONITE QUARTZIF

MINE WINNING

FP Feldspar

MI Mica

QZ Quartz

448827

5065673

 A - PEGMATITE ; B - PARAGNEISS.

MINE TEMPLETON-FELDSPATH

FP Feldspar

QZ Quartz

Tourmaline

446677

5054623

 A - PEGMATITE ; B - QUARTZITE ; C - PARAGNEISS

Mine Briggs (Stewart)

AP Apatite

MI Mica

446677

5058143

 The host rock is a pyrox vein intersecting a batholite of syenite

Mine Murphy-Lac McGregor

MI Mica

AP Apatite

446927

5058873

 The host rock is a pyroxinite in calco-silicate rocks recouped by a felsic or granophyry rock.

MINE A. WALLINGFORD

FP Feldspar

QZ Quartz

Tourmaline

436337

5048263

 A - PEGMATITE ; B - PARAGNEISS Ç BIOTITE ET HORNBLENDE.

Mine Victoria (McLaurin)

AP Apatite

MI Mica

Calcite

449187

5052623

 The host rock is a pyroxinite intersecting a paragneiss.

Mine Breckin

AP Apatite

MI Mica

Sphene/titanite

445127

5056373

 The host rock is a complex of syenite associated with mafic rocks.

Mine Blackburn

MI Mica

AP Apatite

452677

5058573

 Bands of paragneiss or gneiss aluminous and calco-Magnesian close to granitic intrusion.

Q Battery Metals PegaLith Lithium Project Location

PegaLith Lithium Project Map and surrounding past producing mines

Q Battery Metals exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, who is also a Black Tusk company director.

Perry Grunenberg, P. Geo, a ‘'Qualified Person'' as that term defined under NI 43- 101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO
Q Battery Metals Corp.
778-384-8923

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/743324/Q-Battery-Metals-Corp-Increases-Land-Package-at-Pegalith-Lithium-Project-Gatineau-Region-Quebec

You just read:

Q Battery Metals Corp Increases Land Package at Pegalith Lithium Project Gatineau Region, Quebec

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more