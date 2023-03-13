Slone Partners Places Paul Scagnetti as Chief Executive Officer at ONI

Talented executive brings more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences and technology markets

SOUTH RIDING, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Paul Scagnetti as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at ONI, the biotechnology company broadly enabling the ability to observe single molecules in living cells with its desktop Nanoimager microscopy platform.

As CEO, Scagnetti will be responsible for driving the company's future growth and expanding its reach to new customers and markets. He will also build on ONI's vision to enable better science by delivering accessible and innovative new technologies to scientists around the world.

Scagnetti brings to ONI more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences and technology markets and comes with a proven track of success for both large and small companies. Prior to joining ONI, he served as Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Illumina, where he led M&A, partnerships, and licensing. His prior experience spans international leadership roles where his responsibilities ranged from general management, new business development, and strategic planning at companies such as FEI and Intel.

"Paul Scagnetti is a tremendously experienced, driven, passionate business leader and visionary with both the strategic and tactical skill sets needed to direct an important new chapter at ONI," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO. "He joins the company at a time when its breakthroughs in the development of microscopy in the life sciences are forming the foundation of its future growth, so he will make a tremendous addition to the ONI leadership team."

"Paul's experience in building businesses, in particular in the microscopy arena, will help drive ONI's mission to truly democratize super-resolution imaging. We are pleased to have him on board and look forward to seeing him realize the potential of this company," said Patrick Finn, Ph.D., and chairman of the board at ONI.

Scagnetti earned his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University, an MBA from the University of Oregon, and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT ONI

ONI's mission is to accelerate scientific discovery and fight disease by enabling everyone to visualize, understand, and share the microscopic details of life. ONI's first product, the Nanoimager, is the world's first desktop, super-resolution, single-molecule imaging platform capable of visualizing and tracking individual molecules in complex systems such as nanoparticles, living cells, and tissue with 20 nm resolution. ONI has continued this trend of democratizing super-resolution microscopy through the introduction of CODI, a software platform for the acquisition, analysis, collaboration, and storage of super-resolution data. ONI was founded as a spin-out from Oxford University and has rapidly grown since its inception with offices now in San Diego, CA (HQ) and Oxford, UK. For more information, visit oni.bio and follow ONI on Twitter @oniHQ and LinkedIn @ONI.

