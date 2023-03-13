Digi Expands IoT Solutions for Medical, Smart Energy and Industrial Sectors with Newest Addition to the MP1 Family of System-On-Modules

Digi ConnectCore MP13 Low-Profile Wireless Module Integrates Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wired Connectivity without Compromising Design Flexibility

Digi International DGII www.digi.com))), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products and services, and an ST Authorized Partner, today unveiled Digi ConnectCore® MP13, the newest member of its Digi ConnectCore® MP1 family of system-on-modules (SOMs) designed for longevity, scalability and demanding product lifecycles.

A compact, wireless and secure system-on-module based on the STMicroelectronics STM32MP133C MPU, Digi ConnectCore MP13 is among the industry's smallest SOMs with pre-certified Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth® 5.2. This solution delivers cost-effective, flexible and reliable connectivity for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to reduce risk and product development efforts, while accelerating overall time to market of applications for the medical, smart energy and industrial sectors.

Complete with embedded security framework, Digi TrustFence®, and Digi Embedded Yocto Linux® software support, Digi ConnectCore MP13 SOMs eliminate implementation barriers and offer exceptional design flexibility for both complex and simple applications thanks to the unique and compact Digi SMTplus® surface-mount form factor (29x29 mm) — making them ideal for medical devices, industrial gateways, environmental test equipment, renewable-energy controllers and EV charging stations.

"We are delighted to expand the Digi ConnectCore MP1 family of SOMs and continue our commitment to providing off-the-shelf, wireless-enabled solutions suitable for a broad range of applications," said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager at Digi. "Designed for longevity, scalability and demanding 10+ year product lifecycles, Digi ConnectCore MP13 is a well-suited addition to our complete ecosystem of hardware, software and services that help manufacturers successfully develop and maintain connected products."

Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs are distinct from other SOMs in that they offer comprehensive, fully-integrated solutions, which include a range of development tools, design support, wireless connectivity options, software and security features. These solutions include access to Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services and Digi ConnectCore Security Services, which aid in streamlining deployment, device management and ongoing maintenance across the product's entire lifecycle.

Digi ConnectCore MP13 Features

STM32MP13x, single Cortex-A7 @ 650 MHz

Pre-certified Wi-Fi 5 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 5.2 (including DLE) option

Up to 1 GB SLC NAND flash, up to 1 GB DDR3

Unique ultra-low power and wake-up state management

Dual 10/100/1000 Ethernet connectivity

Fully validated embedded Linux software platform (Digi Embedded Yocto)

Digi TrustFence ® embedded security framework — ready-to-use security features

embedded security framework — ready-to-use security features Off-the-shelf development board and low-cost gateway reference design

Industrial reliability and operating temperature with leading hardware warranty

"With the launch of Digi ConnectCore MP13, Digi has created pin-compatible family of SOMs to support the ST Microelectronics STM32MP1 microprocessors," said Dan Kobylarz, Senior Director of Engineering, OEM Solutions Group at Digi. "The ConnectCore MP13 is ideal for the rapid development of cost-effective gateways for Smart City and Energy applications, while the ConnectCore MP15 supports connected devices with HMI requirements. With the ConnectCore MP1 SOM family, a customer gets the best of both worlds."

About Digi International

Digi International DGII is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.

