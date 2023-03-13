Readers around the country voted on the best children's museum in the country and selected The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Some of the top journalists in the nation recommended their favorite children's museums. USAToday/10Best put readers to the test to select the very best in the country and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis earned top honors.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Children's Museum is honored and proud to announce that the world's largest children's museum is ranked best in the nation by yet another media outlet.

People around the country voted on the museums they feel offer the most inspiration, value and fun for the family. The votes are in and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a winner in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Children's Museum.

The top ten winners in this category are as follows:

1. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

2. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

3. Kohl Children's Museum

4. Mississippi Children's Museum

5. Louisiana Children's Museum

6. The Children's Museum

7. Please Touch Museum

8. Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

9. The DoSeum

10. Crayola Experience

"We are extremely honored to be included in such a prestigious group of museums and attractions," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "It is a testament to the hard work and effort our entire team puts into each and every project daily. We take great pride in researching, developing and creating educational experiences that are fun for every member of the family to enjoy together. Thank you for having the confidence in us and voting for us! It is sincerely appreciated."

Some of the things that make the museum so successful include the fact that it is the biggest of its kind at nearly 500,000 square feet. It boasts a 7.5-acre outdoor park that emphasized health and fitness through the lens of sports, more than 130,000 artifacts and 1.3 million visitors per year (pre-COVID). Thanks to several independent polls, it has been ranked as the best multiple times.

Life-sized dinosaurs outside the museum capture attention and ignite the imagination before families even enter. Once inside, children and families witness actor/interpreters bringing stories to life in ways that labels cannot. Many areas encourage imaginative play with costumes and encouragement from gallery interpreters.

The museum averages six new, temporary exhibits each year to provide fresh content. There is an average of 20 new interpretive programs each year. There are three museum theatrical/musical productions in Lilly Theater annually. And, the museum hosts two new visiting artists each year who demonstrate their art in hands-on workshops for families.

The museum is a global leader in family learning with real educators on staff. We encourage family interactions and intergenerational learning. Annual events such as BunnySaurus Rex, Juneteenth, Fiesta de la Familia, the Haunted House and Santa's Arrival become part of family traditions.

These are just a few of the reasons, families love to share quality time there together.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

