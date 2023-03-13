East West Bancorp Reiterates Its Capital and Balance Sheet Strength

East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") EWBC, parent company of East West Bank, has provided the following unaudited financial update.

"In light of recent industry events and market volatility, we reiterate that East West Bank's business model is diversified, our balance sheet is managed conservatively, and our liquidity is strong. Our industry-leading profitability and our high-quality earnings have resulted in very strong capital levels, which form a firm foundation for our bank," stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and CEO of East West.

Diversification and granularity are strengths of East West's balance sheet and business model.

Year-to-date, consumer deposits are up 3% and commercial deposits have been essentially stable. Total deposits were $55.3 billion as of March 10, 2023, compared with $56.0 million as of December 31, 2022, because of a planned and intentional reduction in brokered deposits of over $1 billion throughout the first quarter.

Deposits are well-diversified by industry and depositor type with no significant customer or sector concentrations. Venture capital deposits were approximately $1 billion as of March 10, 2023, or less than 2% of total deposits. We have no exposure to cryptocurrency.

East West's capital ratios are among the strongest in the banking industry.

As of December 31, 2022, East West's tangible common equity ratio 1 was 8.7%, far exceeding the median of 6.3% for money-center banks or 6.7% 2 for regional and smaller banks.

was 8.7%, far exceeding the median of 6.3% for money-center banks or 6.7% for regional and smaller banks. As of December 31, 2022, our common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.7%, and our total capital ratio was 14.0%. All our regulatory capital ratios expanded quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, and all our capital ratios substantially exceed regulatory requirements.

East West's balance sheet is conservatively managed, and we have strong liquidity. Our available, unused borrowing capacity was $28 billion as of March 13, 2023, equivalent to over 50% of total deposits.

The asset quality of our loan portfolio continues to be strong and stable. We have experienced no changes in our credit metrics since year-end, including to classified loans, non-performing assets, and charge-off ratios. As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 16 basis points of total assets.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $64.1 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EWBC". The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in Asia. The Company's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West's presence includes full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Xiamen. East West also has a representative office in Singapore. For more information on East West, visit the Company's website at www.eastwestbank.com.

1 Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in our fourth quarter 2022 financial press release.

2 Based on median of regional banks and selected west coast community banks greater than $15 billion in assets. U.S. subsidiaries of foreign banks, broker-dealers, and specialty lenders are excluded. Peer data is sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

