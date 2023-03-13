Halo USA Becomes a Full-Fledged Member of the American Society of Travel Advisors

Halo USA is a premier UK-based online travel agency bringing flexible payment options and unrivaled travel guidance to its customers. Halo USA is now a member of ASTA, the leading organization comprised of certified travel advisors in the United States.

Whether it be for business or pleasure, millions of people adore traveling but are not as thrilled with the long waiting times, complex procedures, and sky-high bills. To ensure all tourists and travelers can reach their desired destinations in style, Halo USA offers its services.

Based in the United Kingdom, Halo Flights was founded in 2018 to accommodate the needs of travelers wishing to find the best travel packages for Maldives, Dubai, Montego Bay, Bora Bora, and other exotic destinations. In a little over five years, Halo Flights saw remarkable growth as thousands of satisfied customers not only came but kept returning to the company for quality travel assistance and outstandingly affordable package deals.

With more than 3,000 verified reviews and an impeccable TrustPilot rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, Halo Flights is widely considered among the most reputable and trusted companies in the travel industry.

By demonstrating exemplary customer service and consistently delivering on the promise of quality, Halo Flights rapidly grew and expanded to the USA in January 2022. Halo USA was met with exceptionally warm feedback from American travelers, most of which are now returning clients. As soon as it launched its operations in the United States, Halo Flights committed to maintaining the same service standards with its new USA-based clients.

Recognizing its outstanding potential and its commitment to pushing the boundaries in the travel industry, the American Society of Travel Advisors extended its invitation to Halo USA. As a full-fledged member of the ASTA organization, Halo USA is leveraging the company’s far-reaching network to improve its services while expressing devotion to upholding the standards ASTA embodies: ethical, travel-friendly practices, transparency, and professionalism.

Halo USA has formed strategic partnerships with more than 160 airline partners. Wanting to ensure that all of its customers can reach their dream destinations without breaking the bank, Halo USA is connecting its clients to some of the most trusted and reputable providers of travel packages to and from the United States:

“Our proud partners are dedicated to providing high-quality travel experiences that are both enjoyable and affordable. From luxury resorts and boutique hotels to adventure tours and cultural excursions, our partners offer something for everyone. They are committed to providing exceptional service with knowledgeable and friendly staff who are always ready to help you plan your dream vacation,” Halo USA’s spokesperson said.

From exclusive flight deals and bespoke holiday plans to expert guidance, flexible payment options, and guaranteed financial protection, Halo USA offers unique advantages to all clients who entrust it with their holiday planning needs.

Full transparency is what separates Halo USA from contemporary travel agencies. The company will never include any hidden fees, offers a price-match guarantee, and protects all of its flight packages, ensuring that all of its customers can have a stress- and hassle-free experience.

As one of the youngest members of the American Society of Travel Advisors, Halo USA is bringing fresh forward-thinking ideas to the table while being committed to proving that its place among the leading and most trusted American travel professionals is well earned.

People who wish to stay up-to-date with the best flight deals, information, and travel tips are encouraged to follow Halo USA’s channels for the latest news, announcements, and valuable travel advice.

More information about Halo USA is available on the company’s official website.

