^PERPETUAL Agency, reaching new heights in marketing and branding in Saudi Arabia

With the goal to help clients achieve their vision, ^PERPETUAL was founded in Australia in 2012 and was later headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2014. Ever since its inception, ^PERPETUAL has been a passionate believer of growth – whether it’s a brand’s, its team members’ or the company’s itself. Armed with its core values Triumph, Candour, Inspiration and Tenacity, the marketing and branding agency is devoted to help the region discover its potential and achieve its goals. This is the reason ^PERPETUAL exists, the driving force that makes its team reach new heights every day.

Through its meticulous processes, world-class standards and record-breaking results, ^PERPETUAL not only meets its clients’ expectations but also goes above and beyond them. ^PERPETUAL values relationships and delights in seeing the world around them attain success. This is reflected in its tagline “Together, we” which can be applied to everything they do: Together, we create. Together, we transform. Together, we flight.

Equipped with a team of skilled experts and growth ambassadors, ^PERPETUAL offers a wide range of services which include:

• Neuromarketing: using facial electromyography (fEMG) to help clients better understand customer behavior and create more effective marketing strategies

• Branding: brand audit and research, brand workshop, brand strategy, brand identity, brand rollout, brand guidelines, environmental branding, brand collateral design

• Website design and development: website audit, sitemap, user experience (UX), user interface (UI), content creation, technical development, testing and quality assurance

• Marketing campaigns (traditional and digital): marketing campaign strategy, creative conceptualization and adaptation, copywriting, campaign execution and optimization, monthly/end of campaign reports

• Social media management: social media strategy, content creation, copywriting, community management, response management, monthly reports, social listening

• Lifestyle marketing: videography, photography, talent management

• Production and sourcing: brand collateral printing, packaging production, international sourcing, product development and customizations, gifts and accessories

With the leadership of its Founder and CEO, Ahmed Al Massari, who is a passionate entrepreneur and mentor, ^PERPETUAL has been nominated for the Company Category Award by Marketing 2.0 in 2022 and is well on its way to receiving more accolades in the future. Ahmed himself has received the Outstanding Leadership Award from the same awarding body as well as the Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Award from the Australian Embassy in 2019.

As an agency known for its bold personality and challenging quality who always asks their clients ‘why not?’ instead of ‘why?’, ^PERPETUAL has been challenging the status quo and has proven its expertise in delivering amazing results. The company is serving not only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it is headquartered but also Bahrain and the GCC region.

^PERPETUAL works with a wide range of local and international brands such as Al Dawaa Pharmacies, O Plus Pharmacies, aDawliah Electronic Appliances, Ministry of Culture, Al Kholi Group, Yamaha, Yamaha Music School, Bose, The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Cup to name a few. Having acquired many successes over the years, it continues to believe in leading the change and never settling. ^PERPETUAL is always passionate to keep improving, redefining modern day marketing, and setting the bar higher.

Media Contact

^PERPETUAL Agency

Ahmed Al Massari

00966532792750

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia