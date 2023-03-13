Web3 Unicorns Worth Getting Into - Introducing Horses Having Horns, Exeno’s Innovative NFT Series

Exeno launches its "Horses Having Horns" NFT collection. There is also a contest for the exeno community.

Exeno's new NFT collection, "Horses Having Horns", has a unique buyback mechanism, offering selected buyers a chance to sell back their NFTs at a higher price.

Unique features of the collection include a buyback mechanism for NFTs, a distinctive theme, and blockchain integration in promotion at every step.” — Tom Babiak, exeno's CEO and founder

MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeno, a pioneer within the web3 DeFi & Commerce technology space, is launching a new NFT collection, "Horses Having Horns", to both continue to drive innovative approaches within the industry and celebrate its 2nd-anniversary.

Owners will not only receive a great looking NFT with features tied into current and future exeno products, but also enjoy an industry first: a unique buyback mechanism where randomly selected buyers can choose to sell back their NFT to exeno at a higher price! These original NFTs will be sold on exeno finance. Team has already opened a whitelist. Exeno will also activate numerous NFT Marketplaces such as OpenSea to allow HODLers further sales of their collection.

“Three key elements of the collection make it stand out from the crowd”, says Tom Babiak, exeno's founder and CEO. “First, the unprecedented ecosystem stimulating & rewarding buyback mechanism that a user can decide to participate in at their sole discretion, while exeno allows the chosen users to sell back their NFTs at a higher price. Second is the unique and thoroughly crafted theme of the collection, and the third one is the blockchain technology used in every element of the promotion and at every step”.

10.000 NFTs are on sale within different tier packages, each tier contains great benefits & features, from discounts to exeno's store with physical goods to exeno coins (EXN) giveaways. Every user deciding to buy an NFT automatically partakes in exeno's buyback feature. The prices start as low as 40 USDT for a bronze package, providing 40 USDT worth of benefits within the exeno ecosystem, and one chance to be offered a higher buyback price. The prices go higher with the packages - 80 USDT for a silver level and 280 USDT for a gold level NFT. Fans who buy more expensive packages get a higher probability that exeno will offer to buy their NFT; however, even if they don’t, they still get a great looking high utility NFT that will continue to offer more features on the horizon. The NFTs themselves also differ according to the package they are sold in. The higher the package, the higher the rarity of the traits of NFTs.

The collection sale signals the start of an exciting promotion with potentially high rewards for NFT buyers. As participants purchase NFTs, they can track the cumulative value of the series’ budget. Once the budget reaches a milestone value, the buyback mechanism is activated, allowing the chosen users to sell their NFT at a higher price at their discretion. The total rewards budget is a staggering 500,000 USDT with a single highest possible buy back of up to 250,000 USDT!

Exeno aims to achieve ten milestones, starting at 10,000 USDT and ending at 500,000 USDT. After completing all ten milestones, Exeno will offer up to 250,000 USDT to buy back the NFT. The buyback offer increases with each milestone, starting at 750 USDT. Of course, users are not obligated to sell their NFT and can choose to accept or decline exeno's offer. If a user decides to sell back their NFT, they automatically receive the money in their wallets. If not, they can continue their participation within the program and have a chance to get an even higher buyback in the next milestone.

The NFT collection, "Horses Having Horns", is exeno’s creative take on the ups and downs of the web3 industry. The Unicorns emerging from a winter-decimated land is a symbol of hope and prosperity to reignite passion for NFTs and the web3 industry as a whole. The company describes their goal as to encourage their community and NFT enthusiasts to rediscover their love for unique and creative NFTs while boosting their Web3 rewards.

The collection will be available for purchase at exeno finance (https://app.exeno.finance). Exeno has opened a whitelist (https://nfts.exeno.finance/) before the launch, where users can sign up with their email and wallet addresses and receive additional benefits of being the first to know about the collection launch, additional promotions, and project updates.

About exeno:

Exeno is a global company aiming to deliver new tech solutions for a rapidly growing blockchain & cryptocurrency market. The Company was created by experts interested in developing an entire ecosystem of innovative digital solutions for cryptocurrency owners. Launching the first global online store with real-time safe crypto payments was just the beginning for them. The critical thing for people at Exeno is to create a healthy crypto environment based on transparent rules.