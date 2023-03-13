Air Traffic Management Hardware Market by Air Space, COVID-19 scenario, Top impacting factors, and Forecast By 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air traffic management (ATM) hardware market is experiencing a significant growth due to construction of new airports. Air traffic management consists of all systems that assist aircrafts to depart, land, and travel through airspace. Air traffic management involves hardware such as radar data processing & display systems (RDPDS), primary surveillance radar (PSR), secondary surveillance radar (SSR), control tower simulator (CTS), instrument landing system (ILS), aeronautical mobile SATCOM system (AMSS), and non-directional beacon NDB among other equipment used for monitoring & managing air traffic. Further, air traffic management system includes air traffic services (ATS), airspace management (ASM), and air traffic flow and capacity management (ATFCM), among others.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9412

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Air traffic management has been particularly impacted by government-imposed travel ban and grounding of flights, owing to the COVID-19 scenario.

ATM system manufacturers are facing operational issues due disturbance in supply chain of raw materials & components, caused by the obligatory lockdown imposed by authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Airports are forced to delay the on-going projects of airport construction and upgradation, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲

Increase in air passenger traffic has led to growth in number of new airports globally as well as increase in aircraft fleet size. Moreover, airports invest in construction of new air traffic control (ATC) towers to increase its ability of control more aircraft traffic. For instance, Kolkata airport (an airport in West Bengal, India) is expected to finish the construction of new control tower, by end of 2020, to replace the existing control tower. Hence, continuous investments in airport globally, to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management operations is expected to drive the global air traffic management market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9412

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in investments in airports globally, increase in demand for smart ATM systems, and rise in adoption of remote & virtual towers are the factors that drive the global air traffic management hardware market. However, high deployment cost and training cost for modern technology hinders the market growth. On the contrary, modernization of ATM, increasing number of airports, digital predictive techniques, and artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global air traffic management hardware industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global air traffic management hardware market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global air traffic management hardware market growth scenario.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9412

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.