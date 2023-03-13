Judiciary: Distinguished Presence of Moroccan Women Highlighted in Vienna

MOROCCO, March 13 - The status of women in the judiciary in Morocco has been strengthened and placed at the center of reform programs so that they can fully enjoy their professional rights, in accordance with the high guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, said, Thursday in Vienna, the judge of the Supreme Court, Imane Malki.

In her speech at a panel organized by the UNODC on the role of women in the judiciary, Malki noted that the woman has occupied a place of choice in the Moroccan judicial policy, and this, thanks to its competence and performance, recalling that in 1961, Judge Amina Abderrazak was the first woman to be appointed as a judge of seat.

The presence of women in the judiciary has recorded a clear increase since the sixties, she noted, recalling in this sense that their number has increased from 375 women judges out of 2,641, with a rate of 14.14% in 1998, to 1,068 women judges with a rate of 25% (885 in the jurisdictions of trial and 167 in the prosecution).

Women judges are now present at all levels and types of Moroccan jurisdictions, including one president of the Chamber, four female general counsels, seven heads of sections and 55 female counsellors at the Court of Cassation. In addition, three women magistrates are elected to the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

MAP: 11 March 2023