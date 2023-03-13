Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market - Type Hardware and Software, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬? 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 & 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - (𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅)

Embedded system are a combination of computer hardware and software with dedicated function used to maximize efficiency and reduce pollution. Embedded system is an integral part of automobile safety system, it is used in anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and automatic four-wheel drive. The embedded system hardware includes microcontroller, integrated circuit, central processing unit, and others and the software include operating system such as linux, windows, java, and others. Embedded system improves the reliability, adaptability, strength, speed, precision, and performance of the vehicles. The use of smart products, GPS, parking sensors and multimedia products, and government policies for controlling emission & increase fuel efficiency has helped in the market growth. Moreover, the recent shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has shifted the focus towards the safety feature of vehicle and reducing the weight.

Top Impacting Factors

𝟏. Rise in demand for automation, rise in focus on vehicle safety features, and rise in demand for electric vehicle is expected to drive growth of the market.

2. However, shorter life of automobile embedded system and rise in cost of embedded system will hamper the growth of the market.

𝟑. Moreover, rise in trend of vehicle electrification, extensive R&D of autonomous vehicle and rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles acts as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Rise in focus on vehicle safety features

The increase in consumer awareness about vehicle safety and stringent safety norms laid by the government have a positive impact on the embedded system market in automobile. The various features of embedded system are antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and airbags which provide safety to the passengers in travelling in the vehicle. For instance. in India, from April 2019 ABS was made compulsory for the vehicles and from April 2021 dual airbags have been made compulsory in the passenger cars. Also, features such as advance driver assistance system (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic steering system, and others have an increase in demand across the globe. Furthermore, due to technological advances and expansion of ADAS ecology has made it easier for OEMs to introduce the embedded system in normal passenger vehicles. Thus, all the new technological advancement is expected to drive the growth of embedded systems in automobile market.

By Product

Passenger Vehicle

Two-Wheelers

Commercial Vehicle

By Type

Hardware

Software

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

- Robert Bosch GmbH,

- Continental AG,

- Panasonic Corporation,

- Texas Instruments,

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

- Denso Corporation,

- NXP Semiconductors,

- Infineon Technologies,

- Delphi Technologies

