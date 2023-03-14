Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size Expected To Reach $56 Billion By 2027

Single Family Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. As per TBRC’s single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market forecast, the global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is expected to grow to $56.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The significant focus on cost savings is a key factor driving the growth of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market share. Major players in the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market include Red Sea Housing Services, Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA, Lindal Cedar Homes Inc.

Trending Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Trend

Implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in modular construction is an emerging trend in the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a revolutionary technique for designing, building, and managing construction models. This 3D model-based technology provides a digital representation of a building's physical and functional qualities. The technology enables all parties engaged in the built asset's creation and lifespan management to share data and collaborate. During the pre-construction phase, BIM provides specialists with a 3D picture of the structure. It allows specialists to detect potential incompatibilities in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems and address them at an early stage. For instance, in October 2021, AGACAD, a Lithuania-based software company, launched Panel Packer based on 3D technology. In Autodesk Revit, Panel Packer is a sophisticated tool for organising the sorting, packing, and loading of prefabricated construction components.

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segments

• By Type: Permanent, Re-locatable

• By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Other Materials

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any single-family residential building or structure developed off-site using the same resources and constructing the same codes and specifications as conventionally designed structures but in about half the time.

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market size, drivers and trends, single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market growth across geographies. The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

