Sportradar Wins Major Bid for ATP Rights

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar, a subsidiary of Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD), has been selected as the successful bidder for the global ATP data and betting streaming rights starting 2024. It follows an extensive RFP process led by Tennis Data Innovations (TDI).



Sportradar is a world leading sports technology company, providing immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors worldwide. The company has been a supplier of official ATP Tour and Challenger Tour secondary data feeds since the start of 2022 and boasts a roster of partnerships spanning professional sports.

The RFP process was initiated by TDI in January 2023 and saw five bidders submit detailed proposals across multiple rounds, for a six-year rights cycle beginning in 2024. The process took to market rights that have grown significantly in value over more than a decade. The process followed the setup in 2020 of TDI as a specialist joint venture vehicle of ATP and ATP Media to oversee innovation, development, and commercial management of all data and betting streaming products for the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour.

Sportradar’s commitment to product innovation for the downstream market and unrivalled development in advanced technologies such as computer vision and AI, in addition to its industry leading integrity services, were key considerations in the selection process.

David Lampitt, TDI CEO, said: "We are grateful to all the bidders who showed such commitment to our content throughout the selection process. Sportradar has been chosen as the best partner to deliver against our growth ambitions due to their combination of product capabilities, global reach and an innovative commercial model that preserved our ability to share in the continued growth of this market.

“Since the establishment of TDI, our mission has been clear – to create the most engaging data & streaming products and services for existing tennis fans and bring new fans to the game. If we get this right, we will deliver great returns for the sport. The competitive nature of this process, as well as the compelling successful bid from Sportradar, reflects the incredible value of ATP content. We look forward to forging a successful partnership together.”

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar CEO, said: “We are delighted that TDI has selected Sportradar as the successful bidder to support the enormous growth of the sport of tennis. The capabilities and global scale of our offerings will provide betting operators innovative, best-in-class products and tech savvy tennis fans a richer, more immersive experience that only Sportradar can deliver. Our expertise in developing advanced technologies, including computer vision and AI which create advanced analytics and data visualization, will drive new, compelling ways for fans to engage with tennis, while also safeguarding and upholding its integrity.”

TDI and Sportradar will now work to agree and finalize contractual terms in preparation for the new rights cycle, starting from January 1, 2024.

About Tennis Data Innovations

TDI is an independent and fully integrated data-focused entity that controls the innovation, development, marketing and pricing of all future data products in tennis. Established in 2020 as a joint venture by ATP and ATP Media, TDI serves as a vehicle for the central management and exploitation of tennis data and in a variety of markets, both betting and non-betting.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, ICC and ITF, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com