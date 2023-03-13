Memo – US and CNMI Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of the Life and Service of Honorable Herman R. Deleon Guerrero

In deep respect for the untimely passing of the Honorable Herman R. Deleon Guerrero, I hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth, together with the flag of the United States of America, are to be flown at half-staff at the Juan Atalig Sablan Memorial Building and upon all public buildings, instrumentalities, and grounds within the Commonwealth until the sunset of the day of his interment.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 13th day of March 2023.

Sincerely,

/s/

Arnold I. Palacios

Governor

###