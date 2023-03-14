PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the PCR and realtime PCR testing market. As per TBRC’s PCR and realtime PCR testing market forecast, the global pcr and realtime pcr testing market size is expected to grow to $26.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The need for early detection of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest PCR and realtime PCR testing market share. Major players in the PCR and realtime PCR testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics), Qiagen N.V., Genmark Diagnostics.

Trending PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Trend

The companies in the PCR and RT PCR Testing market are coming up with new test kits and systems for the diagnosis of diseases. In January 2020, Roche got CE Mark approved for the adenovirus test for transplant patients. It is designed to be used along with other infectious diseases tests which can be used in their 6800 and 8800 cobas systems. Most companies are coming with the Real-time RT-PCR test for the coronavirus, contributing to the growth of the PCR and Real-time PCR Testing market.

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Segments

•By Product: Consumables And Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services

•By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Life Science Research, Industrial Applications, Other Applications

•By Technology: Quantitative PCR, Digital PCR

•By End-Use: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Clinical Diagnostics Labs And Hospitals, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global PCR and realtime PCR testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Real time Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are used to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample. These tests are conducted in automated thermal cyclers which are less sensitive to cross-contamination. It finds applications in cloning, genotyping, mutation testing, paternity testing, sequencing and microarrays.

