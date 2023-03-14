Global OTT Streaming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the OTT streaming market. As per TBRC’s OTT streaming market forecast, the global OTT streaming market size is expected to grow to $302.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The growth in the OTT streaming market is due to increasing change in customers’ social behavior, which is shifting from traditional subscriptions to broadcasting services and to over-the-top (OTT) on-demand video and music subscriptions every year. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest OTT streaming market share. Major players in the OTT streaming market include Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Hulu, Tencent, Rakuten, and YouTube.

Trending OTT Streaming Market Trend

Streaming on 4K televisions is a key trend in the OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market. A 4K resolution is typically 3,840x 2,160 pixels and is also known as UHD or Ultra-High Definition. This is the highest level of high-definition video quality available to film, television, and sports viewers these days. Nowadays most of the latest TVs are 4 K compliant. They are extremely costly but for under $1,000 (or even under $500) we can find a decent 4 K tv. Major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have included premium 4 K and 4 K content in their services. FuboTV launched its first live- TV to provide coverage in 4 K with HDR. The only sports that take advantage of this improved visual quality were World Cup matches, but later the company added some NCAA football matches in 4 K.

OTT Streaming Market Segments

•By Device Type: Smartphones, Smart TV's, Laptops, Desktops and Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, Other Devices

•By Revenue Source: AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, Other Revenue Sources

•By User Type: Commercial, Personal

•By End User: E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Education And Training, IT And Telecom, Health And Fitness, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global OTT streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

OTT (over-the-top) is a method of offering television and film material through the internet at the consumer's request and to meet their specific needs.

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on OTT streaming market size, OTT streaming market growth drivers and OTT streaming market trends, OTT streaming industry major players, OTT streaming global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and OTT streaming market growth across geographies. The OTT streaming global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



