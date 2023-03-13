At 18.47% CAGR, Serious Games Market Size to Hit USD 32.72 Billion in 2030

Serious games market value

Need for better user engagement platforms across companies & development in the use of educational games for mobile devices driving serious games market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a survey by Allied Market Research, the global serious games market was estimated to be worth $5.94 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase to $32.72 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Global need for better user engagement platforms, improved learning outcomes, the usage of virtual reality in training and development activities, and an increase in the popularity of mobile-based educational games have all contributed to the market's expansion. The development of the market is hampered by inappropriate game designs and a lack of knowledge about technological improvements and the use of serious games. On the other hand, the emergence of social networks and a propensity for interactive advertising, along with widespread digitization, would open up new prospects in the future.

Key opportunities for players in the Serious Games market:

• Increasing demand for healthcare applications: The healthcare industry represents a significant growth opportunity for Serious Games. Serious Games are being increasingly used in healthcare for rehabilitation and therapy, and as a tool for improving patient outcomes.

• Growing demand for training and education solutions: The need for effective and engaging training and education solutions is increasing across a wide range of industries. Serious Games offer a unique way of delivering training and education, which can lead to better learning outcomes and improved performance.

• Expansion into new industries: Serious Games are being used in a growing number of industries beyond their traditional applications in education and training. For example, they are being used in healthcare, defense, and corporate training, among others. This creates new opportunities for players to develop Serious Games that meet the specific needs of these industries.

• Focus on gamification: The use of gamification in Serious Games is becoming increasingly popular. Players can capitalize on this trend by developing Serious Games that incorporate game elements and mechanics in non-game contexts to make learning more engaging and motivating.

• Increasing adoption of mobile-based Serious Games: With the widespread use of mobile devices, there is an increasing trend towards mobile-based Serious Games. Players can capitalize on this trend by developing Serious Games that are optimized for mobile devices and offer anytime, anywhere learning experiences.

• Customization and personalization of Serious Games: The ability to customize and personalize Serious Games is becoming increasingly important. Players can offer customization and personalization features in their Serious Games to meet the specific needs and preferences of different learners.

Some of the notable trends in market include:

• Expansion into new industries: Serious Games are increasingly being used in a variety of industries beyond their traditional applications in education and training. For example, they are being used in healthcare for rehabilitation and therapy, in defense for simulation and training, and in corporate training for skills development.

• Integration with emerging technologies: Serious Games are being integrated with emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI). This integration enhances the immersive experience and provides more personalized and adaptive learning experiences.

• Increasing adoption of mobile-based Serious Games: With the widespread use of mobile devices, there is an increasing trend towards mobile-based Serious Games. This allows learners to access training and education anytime and anywhere, which is particularly important for remote or dispersed learners.

• Focus on gamification: Gamification is the use of game elements and mechanics in non-game contexts, and it is being increasingly applied in Serious Games. This makes learning more engaging and motivating, and can lead to better learning outcomes.

• Shift towards personalized learning: Serious Games are being designed to offer more personalized and adaptive learning experiences. This is achieved through the use of AI algorithms and data analytics that can identify learners' strengths and weaknesses and tailor the learning experience accordingly.

In this study, the serious games market is examined across a number of geographical areas, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. With more than two-fifths of the market, the Asia-Pacific region held the lion's share of the market in 2020. The market in the LAMEA region is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR from 2021 to 2030, at 19.6%.

The global serious games market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BreakAway, Ltd., DIGINEXT, Designing Digitally, Inc., Intuition, IBM Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Learning Nexus Ltd, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

