VAA Philippines Joins 2023 Lineup of the Prosper Show in Las Vegas Alongside Walmart
Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) is an exhibitor at the 2023 Prosper Show in Las Vegas this March.
We are excited to bring Prosper Show back for another year, offering an unparalleled experience for advanced marketplace sellers to come together and share their expertise”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) is an exhibitor at the 2023 Prosper Show in Las Vegas this March. Joining Walmart and Amazon, among hundreds of others, to provide educational sessions and product showcases to eCommerce sellers, VAA CEO Gilad Freimann will highlight the company’s Walmart Virtual Assistant services in its booth.
Prosper Show announces its 2023 Lineup of Exhibitors in its 3-day event running from March 13 to 15 happening at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. VAA Philippines will be exhibiting at Booth#613 to offer insights on Business Management and Customer Engagement Solutions, focusing mainly on its Walmart VA services. Gilad aims to contribute to Prosper Show’s goal of helping advanced marketplace sellers achieve actionable solutions to address pain points and eventually scale their business.
“We are excited to bring Prosper Show back for another year, offering an unparalleled experience for advanced marketplace sellers to come together and share their expertise,” declared VP Katherine León Childress of Emerald, Prosper Show’s parent company.
VAA CEO Gilad Freimann says this event is the best avenue to reach sellers who want to increase their brand awareness on Walmart and improve operational efficiency in the marketplace.
VAA recognizes the rapid rise of sellers swarming in the Walmart marketplace in just a span of 3 years—from 23,000 in 2019 to 151,000 by 2022. As such, Gilad and his team of Walmart-trained VAs want to provide sellers with practical and essential solutions to their operational, administrative, and technical hindrances in staying on top of the competition.
At the Prosper Show, Gilad will elaborate further how hiring a Walmart VA and Walmart PPC VA can help sellers sell more and scale faster.
VAA trains Amazon VAs to become Walmart VAs who can professionally deliver the following:
●Walmart Product Catalog Management
●Order and Inventory Management
●Sales Analysis
●Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS)
●Listing Optimization and Product Research
●Helium 10, Cerebro, Magnet, Frankenstein, Scribbles
Additionally, VAA also matches Walmart sellers with Amazon PPC VAs who were trained to become Walmart PPC VAs who are experts in:
●Understanding the Walmart Search Algorithm
●Ad Campaign Setup
●Determining Bids
●Monitoring and Reporting
●PPC Optimization
●Promotions
●Product Listing
On top of these, VAA also offers services from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager, among others. If you want to know more, you can talk directly to their CEO.
