Nebulizers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Nebulizers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nebulizers market. As per TBRC’s nebulizers market forecast, the global nebulizers market size is expected to grow to $1.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest nebulizers market share. Major players in the nebulizers market include GE Healthcare Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Briggs Healthcare, PARI Pharma, Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation.

Trending Nebulizers Market Trend

The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery and shaping the nebulizer devices market. For example, in June 2020, Respira Technologies, a health technology platform development company, revealed the introduction of a pharmaceutical-focused commercial development program for its RespiRx drug delivery system. Respirx is a compact, hand-holding vibrating mesh nebulizer built for local and systemic treatment and can work in any position placed by the patient. The latest and advanced nebulizers increase the output rate which in turn will decrease the administration time.

Nebulizers Market Segments

• By Type: Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer

• By Application: COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Other Applications

• By End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home Healthcare

• By Portability: Portable Nebulizer, Tabletop Nebulizer

• By Geography: The global nebulizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A nebulizer device is a piece of medical device that anyone who has asthma or similar respiratory illness can use to deliver medication swiftly and efficiently to the lungs. The nebulizer devices are used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

