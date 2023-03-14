Global Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive light emitting diode bulbs market. As per TBRC’s automotive light emitting diode bulbs market forecast, the global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market size is expected to grow to $14.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

The growth in the automotive light emitting diode bulbs market is due to technological advancements. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive light emitting diode bulbs market share. Major players in the automotive light emitting diode bulbs market include SG Automotive, Hella, KOITO, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Varroc.

With increasing awareness about global warming and carbon emissions, customers are increasingly using Organic LED, whose emitting panels are made of organic material. They can also be color tuned and are used to make light panels.

Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• By Adaptive Lighting: Front Adaptive Lighting, Rear Adaptive Lighting, Ambient Adaptive Lighting

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global automotive light emitting diode bulbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive light bulb that uses LED technology as its light source rather than halogen filaments, which transforms electrical energy into a single hue of light that are used in sidelights, fog lights, brake lights, indicators, number plates, and others.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

