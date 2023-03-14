Global Ventilators Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Ventilators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ventilators Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ventilators market. As per TBRC’s ventilators market forecast, the global ventilators market size is expected to grow to $6.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the ventilators market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ventilators market share. Major players in the ventilators market include Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, GE Healthcare.

Trending Ventilators Market Trend

The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus that infects the lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. The patients affected with the virus suffer from severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction resulting in the need for ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.

Ventilators Market Segments

• By Type: Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care, Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, Neonatal

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users

• By Interface: Invasive, Non-Invasive

• By Geography: The global ventilators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ventilators are devices that function as bellows to draw air into and out of your lungs. The ventilator is programmed by the respiratory therapist and doctor to regulate how much air and how frequently it pushes air into the lungs.

Ventilators Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ventilators Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ventilators global market size, drivers and trends, ventilators global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ventilators market growth across geographies. The ventilators global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

