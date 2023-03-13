MENA Online children and maternity apparel market size is set to grow by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026; BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., among top vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online children and maternity apparel market size in MENA is estimated to grow by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by key vendors including BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., Lebelik, Mothercare Plc, Mums and Bumps, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, Spring Maternity, and The Gap Inc. For more insights into market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA - Vendor Analysis

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BABY SHOP LLC - The company offers Love Mum Graphic Print Maternity T-shirt with Short Sleeves, Love Mum Maternity Dress with Pleated Flair and Sheer Top, and Love Mum Maternity Longline Cardigan with Pockets.

- The company offers Love Mum Graphic Print Maternity T-shirt with Short Sleeves, Love Mum Maternity Dress with Pleated Flair and Sheer Top, and Love Mum Maternity Longline Cardigan with Pockets. Carters Inc. - The company offers children and maternity apparel brands such as Little Planet and Skip Hop.

- The company offers children and maternity apparel brands such as Little Planet and Skip Hop. Lebelik - The company offers children and maternity apparel such as ming shorts, cargo pants, dresses, and tops.

- The company offers children and maternity apparel such as ming shorts, cargo pants, dresses, and tops. Mothercare Plc - The company offers clothing for infants and children from the ages of 0-8 years and up to 10 years in some international markets. It also includes maternity apparel, featuring functionality and comfort.

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on price (mass category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), age group (toddlers, infants, rest of children, and maternity), geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Rest of MENA), and application (children apparel and maternity apparel).

The market growth in the mass category segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in internet penetration and the rise in the number of smartphone users have created significant opportunities for vendors operating in the segment. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for a wide variety of children's and maternity apparel and the expansion of middle-income households in MENA.

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

The market is driven by increasing product awareness among consumers.

The awareness of children and maternity wear is increasing among women.

Advertisements through television, digital, and social media have influenced the purchasing decisions of women.

Several market players are spending on advertisements with the help of maternity modeling to create a better connection with pregnant women.

Vendors are also publishing several articles in magazines about lifestyle, baby care, and other maternity-related information to influence purchasing decisions.

As a result of these factors, the demand for children and maternity apparel is increasing in MENA.

Key trend influencing growth

The increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing is the key trend in the market.

Customers are becoming more conscious of the use of materials in their clothes.

They are exhibiting increased demand for eco-friendly maternity clothes that use organic materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyamide.

To cater to this demand, market players are increasing the use of sustainable materials to make children and maternity apparel.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering growth

The high overhead costs for online retailers are identified as the major challenge in the market.

Logistical complications such as delays in the delivery of products, unorganized routing, and lack of proper postal addresses increase the overhead cost for online retailers.

In addition, the lack of quality delivery services leads to reduced brand value, which consequently affects the profit margins.

Such factors are challenging the growth of the market players.

What are the key data covered in this online childrens and maternity apparel market in the MENA report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market across MENA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online childrens and maternity apparel market vendors in MENA

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 886.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.19 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., Lebelik, Mothercare Plc, Mums and Bumps, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, Spring Maternity, and The Gap Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

