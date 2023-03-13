Nidec Selects Five Persons to Serve as Executive Vice Presidents
Nidec Corporation 6594NJDCY (the "Company" or "Nidec") announced today it has passed a resolution in an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 10, 2023 on five persons to be appointed to serve as the Company's Executive Vice Presidents from April 1, 2023. They were selected based on the Company's selection policy and criteria deliberated by the Nomination Committee. The Company will appoint one of these five Executive Vice Presidents as President effective in April 2024.
New Five Executive Vice Presidents (as of April 1, 2023) *In the order of joining the Nidec Group
|
No.
|
Name
|
New post as of April 01, 2023
|
Current post
|
1
|
Toshiyuki Otsuka
|
Executive Vice President
|
Representative Director and President, Nidec Sankyo Corporation
|
2
|
Tatsuya Nishimoto
|
Executive Vice President
|
Representative Director and President,
Nidec-Shimpo Corporation
|
3
|
Yoshihisa Kitao
|
Executive Vice President
In charge of managing Small Platform Motor & Solutions Business Unit
|
First Senior Vice President
|
4
|
Toshihiko Koseki
|
Executive Vice President
|
First Senior Vice President
|
5
|
Mitsuya Kishida
|
Executive Vice President
|
First Senior Vice President
More detailed information is available at:
https://www.nidec.com/-/media/www-nidec-com/corporate/news/2023/0313-01/230313-01e.pdf
