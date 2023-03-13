Nidec Selects Five Persons to Serve as Executive Vice Presidents

Nidec Corporation 6594NJDCY (the "Company" or "Nidec") announced today it has passed a resolution in an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 10, 2023 on five persons to be appointed to serve as the Company's Executive Vice Presidents from April 1, 2023. They were selected based on the Company's selection policy and criteria deliberated by the Nomination Committee. The Company will appoint one of these five Executive Vice Presidents as President effective in April 2024.

New Five Executive Vice Presidents (as of April 1, 2023) *In the order of joining the Nidec Group

No. Name New post as of April 01, 2023 Current post 1 Toshiyuki Otsuka Executive Vice President

Representative Director and President, Nidec Instruments Corporation Representative Director and President, Nidec Sankyo Corporation 2 Tatsuya Nishimoto Executive Vice President

Executive General Manager of Nidec Machinery and Automation Business Unit

Representative Director and President, Nidec Drive Technology Corporation Representative Director and President, Nidec-Shimpo Corporation 3 Yoshihisa Kitao Executive Vice President

Executive General Manager of Group Companies Business Unit In charge of managing Small Platform Motor & Solutions Business Unit First Senior Vice President

Executive General Manager of Group Companies Business Unit 4 Toshihiko Koseki Executive Vice President

CTO, in charge of managing Nidec Product Technology R&D Center, Nidec Center for Production Technology R&D, Nidec System Manufacturing Engineering Center First Senior Vice President

CTO, in charge of managing Nidec Center for Industrial Science and Technology, Global Production Engineering Division 5 Mitsuya Kishida Executive Vice President

Executive General Manager of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit First Senior Vice President

Executive General Manager of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

CEO in Europe of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

In charge of supervising Business in USA & Europe of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

More detailed information is available at:

https://www.nidec.com/-/media/www-nidec-com/corporate/news/2023/0313-01/230313-01e.pdf

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230312005066/en/