Nidec Selects Five Persons to Serve as Executive Vice Presidents

Nidec Corporation 6594NJDCY (the "Company" or "Nidec") announced today it has passed a resolution in an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 10, 2023 on five persons to be appointed to serve as the Company's Executive Vice Presidents from April 1, 2023. They were selected based on the Company's selection policy and criteria deliberated by the Nomination Committee. The Company will appoint one of these five Executive Vice Presidents as President effective in April 2024.

New Five Executive Vice Presidents (as of April 1, 2023) *In the order of joining the Nidec Group

No.

Name

New post as of April 01, 2023

Current post

1

Toshiyuki Otsuka

Executive Vice President
Representative Director and President, Nidec Instruments Corporation

Representative Director and President, Nidec Sankyo Corporation

2

Tatsuya Nishimoto

Executive Vice President
Executive General Manager of Nidec Machinery and Automation Business Unit
Representative Director and President, Nidec Drive Technology Corporation

Representative Director and President,

Nidec-Shimpo Corporation

3

Yoshihisa Kitao

Executive Vice President
Executive General Manager of Group Companies Business Unit

In charge of managing Small Platform Motor & Solutions Business Unit

First Senior Vice President
Executive General Manager of Group Companies Business Unit

4

Toshihiko Koseki

Executive Vice President
CTO, in charge of managing Nidec Product Technology R&D Center, Nidec Center for Production Technology R&D, Nidec System Manufacturing Engineering Center

First Senior Vice President
CTO, in charge of managing Nidec Center for Industrial Science and Technology, Global Production Engineering Division

5

Mitsuya Kishida

Executive Vice President
Executive General Manager of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

First Senior Vice President
Executive General Manager of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit
CEO in Europe of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit
In charge of supervising Business in USA & Europe of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

More detailed information is available at:
https://www.nidec.com/-/media/www-nidec-com/corporate/news/2023/0313-01/230313-01e.pdf

###

