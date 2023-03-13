Albert Kuru, CEO of Views On, highlights US Digital Ads expected to reach 297 Bn Dollars in 2023

Social media is a digital space where people hang out on different platforms and create their own content. With the rise of digitalization, social media has evolved into a tool for interaction. In the interim, a brand-new market has emerged, and companies have begun to devote the majority of their advertising budgets to it.

All of the advertisements that businesses post on social media platforms to market their goods and services are referred to as social media advertising. People who want to advertise their products to internet users frequently prefer social media platforms. Brands, institutions, and organizations have turned to social media advertising to reach more people quickly, especially with the rise of digitalization.

Businesses have the chance to develop an efficient advertising strategy with social media advertising on a shoestring budget. Nowadays, social media advertisements have a quicker and wider reach than traditional, high-budget advertisements.

Albert Kuru, CEO of Views On, one of the leading names in the industry, conveyed the advertising data in the USA in this way:

“According to the latest data, US digital ad spending is expected to hit $297.4 billion in 2023. This is a 13.9% increase from 2022, during which expenditure totaled $261.1 billion.

US ad spending on digital channels is forecast to continue rising over the next few years. It is projected to increase to $333.6 billion in 2024, before growing further to $369.4 billion in 2025. In 2026, it’s set to surpass $400 billion and experts predict it will hit $440.3 billion in 2027.”

Increasing social media engagement is one of the biggest benefits of social media advertising. High levels of engagement on your brand's social media accounts increase your ability to connect with new users online. It will be a smart move in terms of interaction to select social media platforms as an advertising channel for this reason.

For social media marketing to be successful, there are a few things that need to be understood. Not all works are posted to all social media sites. This is ineffective and inappropriate. What advertisers need to do on social media is identify the platform that works best for them.

There are approximately nine social media platforms, and participating in a few of them is sufficient to interact with potential customers. The return on investment for the advertisements is different across all social media platforms because each one has a unique structure, content, sharing, and user profile. A social media site like LinkedIn is ideal for building strong connections. Some platforms are great for increasing traffic; others are perfect for gaining followers. In other words, the impact of each social media platform's marketing-related advertisements varies.

YouTube, where there are billions of users and hours of daily video viewing per person, is one of the most popular places for advertising. With a wide range of development options and advertising models, you can effectively convey the message you want to convey.

Albert KURU also conveyed information to us about the company he is the CEO of:

“Views On Company, which we founded in the USA in 2018, offers viral and direct digital advertising services in all social media as a PR agency in order to fill this need.

In contrast to the past, musicians who create songs independently of corporate entities force us to promote their albums across all digital platforms. They prefer us because we can generate millions of views on YouTube, rank highly on Spotify, generate a lot of interaction, and go viral in the most important news outlets on the planet.

You can review the services at https://viewson.eu

In 2022, we established our Montenegro office. We have a place in numerous American magazines, radio shows, and print newspapers, proving that we exist in both digital and physical spaces. To build a person's brand, we do a variety of work from A to Z. We are active on numerous platforms, including SoundCloud, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

We use a direct advertising strategy on YouTube in conjunction with a Google solution partnership. We deliver videos to millions of live users on YouTube using Google ads. Additionally, we guarantee that the video is watched 10 times more outside of advertising thanks to our viral work. We also live-stream all ad data to users.”

