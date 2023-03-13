InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 13
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|10 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,951
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.9600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.6419
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,178,415 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,951 GB
Date of purchases: 10 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,951
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.9600
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.2600
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.6419
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
10/03/2023
|
09:32:20
|
GMT
|
9
|
54.9600
|
XLON
|
726803635260234
|
10/03/2023
|
09:32:20
|
GMT
|
71
|
54.9600
|
XLON
|
726803635260233
|
10/03/2023
|
10:02:32
|
GMT
|
7
|
54.7400
|
XLON
|
726803635264664
|
10/03/2023
|
10:10:07
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.8600
|
XLON
|
726803635265518
|
10/03/2023
|
10:32:08
|
GMT
|
85
|
54.9000
|
XLON
|
726803635268937
|
10/03/2023
|
10:44:29
|
GMT
|
65
|
54.8000
|
XLON
|
726803635270229
|
10/03/2023
|
11:13:46
|
GMT
|
72
|
54.6800
|
XLON
|
726803635272213
|
10/03/2023
|
11:44:30
|
GMT
|
128
|
54.9000
|
XLON
|
726803635274671
|
10/03/2023
|
12:33:13
|
GMT
|
75
|
54.8000
|
XLON
|
726803635277692
|
10/03/2023
|
12:57:19
|
GMT
|
66
|
54.7400
|
XLON
|
726803635279283
|
10/03/2023
|
13:17:59
|
GMT
|
81
|
54.6400
|
XLON
|
726803635280724
|
10/03/2023
|
13:31:59
|
GMT
|
84
|
54.6800
|
XLON
|
726803635282816
|
10/03/2023
|
13:35:01
|
GMT
|
81
|
54.6000
|
XLON
|
726803635283650
|
10/03/2023
|
13:40:14
|
GMT
|
69
|
54.6200
|
XLON
|
726803635284239
|
10/03/2023
|
13:49:40
|
GMT
|
10
|
54.8000
|
XLON
|
726803635285553
|
10/03/2023
|
13:49:40
|
GMT
|
79
|
54.8000
|
XLON
|
726803635285554
|
10/03/2023
|
14:06:30
|
GMT
|
73
|
54.6800
|
XLON
|
726803635287209
|
10/03/2023
|
14:22:03
|
GMT
|
79
|
54.4400
|
XLON
|
726803635288981
|
10/03/2023
|
14:30:26
|
GMT
|
72
|
54.5600
|
XLON
|
726803635290276
|
10/03/2023
|
14:33:28
|
GMT
|
104
|
54.5600
|
XLON
|
726803635291705
|
10/03/2023
|
14:37:56
|
GMT
|
72
|
54.5800
|
XLON
|
726803635293586
|
10/03/2023
|
14:40:07
|
GMT
|
67
|
54.4800
|
XLON
|
726803635294200
|
10/03/2023
|
14:43:01
|
GMT
|
64
|
54.3600
|
XLON
|
726803635295245
|
10/03/2023
|
14:46:14
|
GMT
|
73
|
54.2800
|
XLON
|
726803635296445
|
10/03/2023
|
14:50:31
|
GMT
|
75
|
54.2600
|
XLON
|
726803635297623
|
10/03/2023
|
14:54:26
|
GMT
|
72
|
54.3600
|
XLON
|
726803635298763
|
10/03/2023
|
14:58:17
|
GMT
|
65
|
54.3800
|
XLON
|
726803635299566
|
10/03/2023
|
15:01:34
|
GMT
|
73
|
54.5400
|
XLON
|
726803635300202
|
10/03/2023
|
15:08:28
|
GMT
|
88
|
54.6000
|
XLON
|
726803635302192
|
10/03/2023
|
15:12:28
|
GMT
|
95
|
54.5800
|
XLON
|
726803635302935
|
10/03/2023
|
15:21:08
|
GMT
|
93
|
54.5200
|
XLON
|
726803635304562
|
10/03/2023
|
15:30:49
|
GMT
|
97
|
54.5400
|
XLON
|
726803635306325
|
10/03/2023
|
15:36:16
|
GMT
|
79
|
54.6800
|
XLON
|
726803635307476
|
10/03/2023
|
15:43:10
|
GMT
|
69
|
54.5800
|
XLON
|
726803635308951
|
10/03/2023
|
15:53:25
|
GMT
|
102
|
54.6200
|
XLON
|
726803635310946
|
10/03/2023
|
16:01:20
|
GMT
|
71
|
54.7000
|
XLON
|
726803635311923
|
10/03/2023
|
16:07:36
|
GMT
|
90
|
54.7400
|
XLON
|
726803635312861
|
10/03/2023
|
16:13:55
|
GMT
|
95
|
54.8200
|
XLON
|
726803635314096
|
10/03/2023
|
16:26:27
|
GMT
|
84
|
54.8200
|
XLON
|
726803635317209
|
10/03/2023
|
16:28:01
|
GMT
|
56
|
54.8600
|
XLON
|
726803635317605
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743367/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-13