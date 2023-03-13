InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 13

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 10 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,951 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.2600 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.9600 Average price paid per share: £ 54.6419

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,178,415 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,951 GB

Date of purchases: 10 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,951 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.9600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.2600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.6419

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 10/03/2023 09:32:20 GMT 9 54.9600 XLON 726803635260234 10/03/2023 09:32:20 GMT 71 54.9600 XLON 726803635260233 10/03/2023 10:02:32 GMT 7 54.7400 XLON 726803635264664 10/03/2023 10:10:07 GMT 61 54.8600 XLON 726803635265518 10/03/2023 10:32:08 GMT 85 54.9000 XLON 726803635268937 10/03/2023 10:44:29 GMT 65 54.8000 XLON 726803635270229 10/03/2023 11:13:46 GMT 72 54.6800 XLON 726803635272213 10/03/2023 11:44:30 GMT 128 54.9000 XLON 726803635274671 10/03/2023 12:33:13 GMT 75 54.8000 XLON 726803635277692 10/03/2023 12:57:19 GMT 66 54.7400 XLON 726803635279283 10/03/2023 13:17:59 GMT 81 54.6400 XLON 726803635280724 10/03/2023 13:31:59 GMT 84 54.6800 XLON 726803635282816 10/03/2023 13:35:01 GMT 81 54.6000 XLON 726803635283650 10/03/2023 13:40:14 GMT 69 54.6200 XLON 726803635284239 10/03/2023 13:49:40 GMT 10 54.8000 XLON 726803635285553 10/03/2023 13:49:40 GMT 79 54.8000 XLON 726803635285554 10/03/2023 14:06:30 GMT 73 54.6800 XLON 726803635287209 10/03/2023 14:22:03 GMT 79 54.4400 XLON 726803635288981 10/03/2023 14:30:26 GMT 72 54.5600 XLON 726803635290276 10/03/2023 14:33:28 GMT 104 54.5600 XLON 726803635291705 10/03/2023 14:37:56 GMT 72 54.5800 XLON 726803635293586 10/03/2023 14:40:07 GMT 67 54.4800 XLON 726803635294200 10/03/2023 14:43:01 GMT 64 54.3600 XLON 726803635295245 10/03/2023 14:46:14 GMT 73 54.2800 XLON 726803635296445 10/03/2023 14:50:31 GMT 75 54.2600 XLON 726803635297623 10/03/2023 14:54:26 GMT 72 54.3600 XLON 726803635298763 10/03/2023 14:58:17 GMT 65 54.3800 XLON 726803635299566 10/03/2023 15:01:34 GMT 73 54.5400 XLON 726803635300202 10/03/2023 15:08:28 GMT 88 54.6000 XLON 726803635302192 10/03/2023 15:12:28 GMT 95 54.5800 XLON 726803635302935 10/03/2023 15:21:08 GMT 93 54.5200 XLON 726803635304562 10/03/2023 15:30:49 GMT 97 54.5400 XLON 726803635306325 10/03/2023 15:36:16 GMT 79 54.6800 XLON 726803635307476 10/03/2023 15:43:10 GMT 69 54.5800 XLON 726803635308951 10/03/2023 15:53:25 GMT 102 54.6200 XLON 726803635310946 10/03/2023 16:01:20 GMT 71 54.7000 XLON 726803635311923 10/03/2023 16:07:36 GMT 90 54.7400 XLON 726803635312861 10/03/2023 16:13:55 GMT 95 54.8200 XLON 726803635314096 10/03/2023 16:26:27 GMT 84 54.8200 XLON 726803635317209 10/03/2023 16:28:01 GMT 56 54.8600 XLON 726803635317605

