Updates To ezPaycheck Software Now Supports Unlimited Accounts and Paychecks With One Flat Rate

Updated 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software will handle unlimited paychecks for unlimited accounts at no extra cost for customer convenience and peace of mind. Download and test drive up to 30 days at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the current economy , most l business owners are scrambling to find the best alternative to process payroll and save money at the same time. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/ [Halfpricesoft.com __title__ ezPaycheck Offers Unlimited Checks and Unlimited Accounts Without The Exorbitant Cost]has accommodated business owners, accountants and HR with ezPaycheck 2023 to handle unlimited paychecks for unlimited accounts. For one flat rate new and seasoned customers can rest easy knowing the company can grow without the cost increasing.

"With the new 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software, small to large companies now get an application that offers unlimited paychecks for unlimited companies without the exorbitant price ," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com,

ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing to reduce time spent on payroll. The software's graphical interface leads clients step-by-step through setting up of employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Businesses get the following features when switching to ezPaycheck payroll software:

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints unlimited payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for printing W2 and W3).

Priced at $139 (per calendar year for a single installation), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

